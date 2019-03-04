More Death in a Dangerous Part of Jackson Heights

The confluence of Roosevelt Avenue, 74th Street and Broadway presents dangers for pedestrians. Another person was killed on Monday. Photo: Ben Verde
The confluence of Roosevelt Avenue, 74th Street and Broadway presents dangers for pedestrians. Another person was killed on Monday. Photo: Ben Verde

Residents of Jackson Heights were horrified — but not surprised — that a pedestrian had been struck and killed in the intersection of 75th Street and Roosevelt Avenue early Monday morning.

Neighborhood have long complained about safety in the congested area where the pedestrian, whose name was not released, was run over by the 55-year-old driver of a Q33 bus at around 2:30 a.m. And statistics show 23 crashes in the blocks around that key transit stop, resulting in 14 pedestrian and 3 cyclist injuries, since 2016.

“You have to be very careful,” said Jackson Heights resident Joseph Caneps. “There’s a lot of traffic, there’s a lot of people, there’s a lot of buses coming out of that terminal.”

Cristina Furlong, co-founder of advocacy group Make Queens Safer, said the city should install pedestrian islands on either side of the 74th Street transit hub, which includes the MTA bus terminal. She also pointed out that heavily immigrant, working-class neighborhoods tend to be the ones that don’t get much attention from city officials.

“It’s always brutal to see another person get killed when we know this problem exists,” Furlong said. “DOT [waits] for advocates to march on the street before they do anything, but unfortunately this is an immigrant neighborhood and not everyone can do that.”

A police car was on the scene of the death on Monday, which likely means cops will be handing out tickets to cyclists for the next three days. Photo: Ben Verde
A police car was on the scene of the death on Monday, which likely means cops will be handing out tickets to cyclists for the next three days. Photo: Ben Verde

Some residents specifically blamed the influx of app-based taxis such as Ubers and Lyfts for adding to the congestion and competition in recent years.

“All these Ubers, they run red lights, they’re in a rush to get where they’re going,” said a pedestrian on Roosevelt who gave Streetsblog the name Gould.

This isn’t the first time an MTA bus has taken a life in the area. A Q53 bus struck and killed 25-year-old Martha Tibillin-Guamug in 2014 as she crossed Broadway near Roosevelt.

The Department of Transportation has been aware of the conditions in the neighborhood since it conducted a case study in 2010. Since then it has made efforts to calm traffic in the neighborhood by adding bike lanes on other area streets and turning a portion of 37th Road into a pedestrian plaza to eliminate roadway conflicts.

The neighborhood has landed back on the list of priority areas in the DOT’s 2019 pedestrian safety plan update.

 

  • Urbanely

    I lived in Jackson Heights from 2009-2014 and Roosevelt was always a danger zone. I still frequent the area, and in my experience, the danger was/is from cars turning from Roosevelt onto the streets and from people who just seem to amble in front of buses. When I was/am in the area, I often take the Q32 and Q33 down Roosevelt and it’s amazing how many people (seniors, especially) will slowly and brazenly walk in front of buses with green lights as you get closer to the train station. I’m not saying that was the case in this crash, but frankly, I’m surprised there aren’t more crashes on Roosevelt because of this.

    Roosevelt is a crazy place because you want the buses to move faster, but then everything ends up moving faster and it becomes dangerous for cyclists and pedestrians.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Jackson Heights Groups Unveil Bottom-Up Plan for Green Neighborhood

By Noah Kazis |
Last week, Jackson Heights residents won a summer-long car-free street, and it turns out that local activists have many more initiatives for a greener, more livable neighborhood in their sights. The Jackson Heights Green Agenda [PDF] — the product of a community planning process that drew on the expertise of hundreds of residents — sets […]

Unlocking the Potential of the New Jackson Heights Plaza

By Ben Fried |
Earlier this month you might have noticed a few press accounts about merchants in Jackson Heights who think a new public plaza on one short block of 37th Road is crimping their bottom line. The plaza is actually part of a much broader plan to improve street safety, speed bus trips, and reduce traffic congestion […]

The 2010 NYC Streetsies, Part 1

By Ben Fried |
We’re kicking off this year’s NYC Streetsies with the good stuff — the best street redesigns, transit enhancements, policy innovations, and advocacy moments of 2010. Tomorrow we’ll round up the bad stuff. And on Thursday we’ll recognize the people and personalities who shaped the past year. Streetsblog will be back on our regular publishing schedule […]

Crashes Highlight the Hell’s Kitchen Bus Crunch

By Stephen Miller |
Last Monday, a left-turning coach bus driver struck two Spanish tourists in the crosswalk at 47th Street and 10th Avenue in Manhattan, sending them to the hospital with critical injuries. On Thursday, another bus driver crashed into scaffolding a few blocks away, causing minor injuries to passengers. The local community board chair says that without adequate […]

The Jackson Heights Plaza Is Growing on Some Local Merchants

By Noah Kazis |
A package of enhancements and adjustments to the new pedestrian plaza on 37th Road in Jackson Heights — the object of a high-profile backlash from a group of local merchants this winter — is winning over some of the skeptics. DOT has placed new planters and seating to spruce up the plaza and give it more color, […]