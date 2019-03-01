Cyclist Killed By Truck Driver in Brooklyn Another day, another biker is dead.

Another cyclist is dead after police say a hit-and-run truck driver rolled over her on a Williamsburg street late Thursday night.

The unidentified motorist behind the wheel of what cops initially described as a “grey or silver tanker-type vehicle” was driving along Broadway towards Rodney Street when he or she struck the 25-year-old woman pedaling in the same direction. He or she drove over her, and then fled at about 11:30 pm.

Cops could not immediately say if the cyclist was in a bike lane or what type of truck crushed the victim beneath its wheels — if it was a private sanitation truck, or an oil delivery truck — because they are still waiting for more details from the police department’s collision investigation squad.

But one officer was already quick to tell the Post that the driver did not stop because he likely did not see her, a common way that drivers get away with killing cyclists and pedestrians. Officers found the victim, whose name authorities have yet to release, lying in the middle of the street, where she later died.

The fatal hit-and-run is sadly reminiscent to locals of the July 2017 death of 27-year-old Neftaly Ramirez, a cyclist who was run down and killed in Greenpoint by the improperly licensed driver of a private sanitation truck — not far from where the 25-year-old woman was killed last night.

I’m not ashamed I’m sobbing in the bagel shop while I wait for an appointment. Also, does it make me certifiably insane that I want to buy a copy of KHIII and leave it on Neftali’s ghost bike? Cause that’s what had me sobbing yesterday. Who is she?https://t.co/Qlvid7KjNa — the “border crisis” is fake news (@CamilleRaneem) March 1, 2019

The victim is now the third cyclist either killed or injured along Broadway near the intersection of Rodney Street between Havemeyer and Keap Streets.