Monday’s Headlines: Common Ground Edition

Today, our editor is going into the belly of the beast: He’ll be a guest on lawyer Arthur “Don’t Call Me NIMBY” Schwartz’s radio show on WBAI. Schwartz reps a coalition of West Village landowners who are demanding the city undo the dedicated bus and bike lanes it installed in anticipation of the now-scrubbed L-train shutdown. Schwartz has claimed he’s only seeking to reduce car traffic that would likely end up on Village side streets if 14th Street became a “busway,” but his group’s anti-bike-lane rhetoric has been alarming (including people leaving dangerous glass and hostile notes).

But all of us in the livable streets community want fewer cars in Manhattan — so that’s what we hope to convey to Schwartz’s listeners today at 5 p.m. on 99.5 FM. Tune in!

But before then, here’s the news:

  • Soft-spoken humanist Vin Barone at amNY offered a nifty takeout on the battle to keep all the L train improvements against rabid, pro-parking forces in the Village (maybe he should go on Schwartz’s show!)
  • Taxi drivers rallied against the new congestion fee in front of Gov. Cuomo’s Midtown office on a Sunday when he’s not there. (NY Post)  The same paper’s coverage of the taxi-only fee was oddly written to suggest all drivers are now subject to the charge.
  • Dammit: New England wins the Super Bowl again — and Boston gets congestion pricing before New York City? (Boston25)
  • This transit joyrider’s got nothing on Darius McCollum. (NY Post)
  • Carnage in Queens. This is what happens when drivers drive recklessly. (NYDN)
  • Staten Island Beep Jimmy Oddo and Rep. Max Rose want their borough to get all the extra buses the MTA ordered for the now-scrubbed L-train shutdown. (NY Post)
  • The Times took a lot at a new Muslim community police patrol in Brooklyn. If you have a problem with that, you’d better have a problem with Shomrim, too.
  • Forbes became the latest outlet to realize that the rise in pedestrian deaths is a big deal.
  • And finally, here’s the Streetsblog angle on the Super Bowl: Every single car commercial conveyed the notion that automobiles exist to inspire human achievement. Even the two commercials that mentioned how drivers nearly killed a violinist and a football coach were presented not as carnage that should be stopped, but as mere hurdles for the human spirit to leap past. Why does biting into a new and improved Dorito make the snacker suddenly get an upgraded hot rod? Why is Mr. Peanut driving recklessly to make sure A-Rod doesn’t eat a kale chip by accident? Why does the owner of a Mercedes get to vaporize parking tickets? Why did Big Boi show up for the halftime show in a Cadillac? (Isn’t a football field mapped as green space?) Wake up, America!
  • Larry Littlefield

    Way back during the Walder Administration at the MTA, NYCT actually published the fare recovery percentages of different bus lines. I guess we see why that wasn’t done before or since. It could be thrown in Oddo and Rose’s face.

    I don’t think there were “extra” buses. They were going to be diverted from other lines. So why not divert them anyway? You see think kind of thing all the time.

  • kevd

    “Mayor Walsh told Boston 25 News, ‘Mayor Walsh appreciates the recommendations made in the report, however, the City of Boston is not implementing congestion pricing at this time.'”

