Monday’s Headlines: Common Ground Edition

Today, our editor is going into the belly of the beast: He’ll be a guest on lawyer Arthur “Don’t Call Me NIMBY” Schwartz’s radio show on WBAI. Schwartz reps a coalition of West Village landowners who are demanding the city undo the dedicated bus and bike lanes it installed in anticipation of the now-scrubbed L-train shutdown. Schwartz has claimed he’s only seeking to reduce car traffic that would likely end up on Village side streets if 14th Street became a “busway,” but his group’s anti-bike-lane rhetoric has been alarming (including people leaving dangerous glass and hostile notes).

But all of us in the livable streets community want fewer cars in Manhattan — so that’s what we hope to convey to Schwartz’s listeners today at 5 p.m. on 99.5 FM. Tune in!

But before then, here’s the news: