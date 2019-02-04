Queens Pol Wants Safer Streets — But Also More Parking for Car-Loving Cops

The proposal is likely to draw the ire of safe streets advocates.

Costa Constantinides. Photo: Flickr
Costa Constantinides. Photo: Flickr

Welcome to no good deed goes unpunished — Astoria version: One of Council Member Costa Constantinides’s safety proposals — the construction of a new parking garage for the 114th Precinct station house — is sure to draw the ire of livable streets advocates.

In his “State of the District” speech last week, Constantinides called on the Department of Transportation to study a “complete streets” redesign the length of Astoria Boulevard from Astoria to East Elmhurst, raising the possibility of protected bike lanes. But his proposal to build a new 114th Precinct building with an off-street parking garage may not achieve its intended goal of clearing the street’s sidewalks of illegally parked NYPD-affiliated vehicles.

“Officers in the 114th Precinct have behaved horribly and dangerously for years: parking on sidewalks and in crosswalks,” Astoria safe streets advocate Macartney Morris told Streetsblog. “They should stop their dangerous, anti-social behavior before we start talking about rewarding them.”

Astoria Boulevard is one of Queens busiest streets for motor vehicles, a recipe for danger in the mostly transit-dependent neighborhoods it traverses. Since 2011, four people have been killed on the road and hundreds more injured, according to city data on Crashmapper. The city has only done piecemeal improvements on the street — and nothing as significant as the comprehensive redesign proposed by Constantinides.

“I live near Astoria Boulevard,” Constantinides said in an interview Friday morning. “Robert Moses … constructed this street to function more as an off-shoot of the Grand Central Parkway, not a street where people live. You have these multi-throngs of traffic that make it very difficult if you have a stroller, if you’re cycling, if you’re on a scooter, if you’re on an e-bike.”

But constructing more parking spots for the 114th Precinct may have the adverse impact of encouraging even more officers to drive, according to parking expert Rachel Weinberger, whose research has shown the the availability of parking at a particular location has an exponential effect on the number of people driving to that location.

“Accommodating cars just winds up with more traffic and puts you in this viscous cycle of car dependence,” Weinberger told Streetsblog.

Instead, she suggested the precinct take a comprehensive look at where its officers are coming from and how they get there.

“Everybody in New York has that same problem: ‘How do I get to work?'” she said. “They should take the subway. They should carpool.”

For his part, Constantinides framed his proposal as part of an “all of the above” strategy. It’s not just officers’ personal vehicles crowding sidewalks, he said, but also police cruisers and cars confiscated after collisions or other violations. Constantinides said his Twitter feed is flooded daily with photos of the illegal parking, and pointed to his support for reform.

“Look, placard abuse is a real issue,” he said. “I speak to the de Blasio administration about what can be done, but while we’re having this short-term conversation with the mayor on how to fix this issue, I want to come up with a long-term solution.

“Getting those cars off the street and into a multi-level garage, I think, is a good use of space,” he added.

Constantinides is rumored to be mulling a run for Queens Borough President in 2021.

  • Look at that big stupid blowhard mouth in action. Gross. I like this blog but Jesus Christ, have some decency.

  • dave “paco” abraham

    Big fan of Macartney and his tireless advocacy but wonder if his quotation is poor framing for an otherwise good thought. “They should stop their dangerous behavior before we start talking about rewarding them” is word for word the argument nimby’s make against cyclist infrastructure because they once saw a rider salmon down the block. If they never stop to think about why cyclists are breaking laws and try to change that fundamental issue on our streets, we call it out. So I’d argue it’s worth blasting all forms of placard abuse and dangerous parking but also need to see why these cars are so routinely doing this.

  • Reader

    Sorry, Costa, but building parking garages in this day and age is climate denialism. Think of a different solution.

  • William Lawson

    Can anyone tell me why cops need private cars to go to work? As I understand it, they’re not “called out” on an emergency, they come to work normally and punch in like everybody else. Using public transport to get into and around NYC is objectively quicker than driving, so it’s not as if it’s a speed thing. Same with teachers and every other class of placard holders. Defenders of this bullshit always point to the “importance” of the jobs these people are doing. Really, the only difference between them and people who do other important jobs is that they work for the city and are hence considered “special.”

    So then we get “yeah but they save lives.” Actually, the number of lives these people save pales in comparison to the millions of lives saved by virtue of the existence of our modern technological society, which has more than doubled our life expectancies and slashed infant mortality rates since the start of the Industrial Revolution. Countless millions of lives are saved by the collective effort of all of us working as individuals. What about the ConEd workers who provide the electricity which power our hospitals and saves the lives of premature babies in incubators etc. Do they get placards and street spaces for their private cars? How about the people who work in the food and clothing stores which make the purchase of these essential life-giving items easy and convenient? We don’t talk about how many lives are saved by modern society because its life-saving isn’t directly “visible.” But really, we need to stop elevating city professions to a mythical “special” status for which they deserve special driving privileges and exemption from law enforcement. We’re all doing our bit, and these people are no more important than anyone else.

  • Larry Littlefield

    “Can anyone tell me why cops need private cars to go to work?”
    The problem most government workers face is that their workplaces are spread throughout the city, not concentrated in Manhattan where transit trips take the most amount of time.

    And among the best off the place of residence is generally out in the suburbs, where taxes are lower (no local income tax) and public services are better and more conscientiously provided.

    A better question is why won’t they carpool. Instead of giving every cop and teacher a placard, those could be reserved for drivers willing to carry other members of their caste as passengers.

    In any event, just remember their representatives in the state legislature — those assigned to the city and suburbs — have to look out for them, but don’t have to give a damn about the rest of us.

  • AMH

    On sidewalk biking: “No more bike lanes until those damn cyclists obey the law!”

    On sidewalk parking: “Let’s give these heroes a parking garage!”

  • Peter Chowla

    The 114 precinct already has land in use as a parking lot at street level it seems. I see no problem in letting them use the same land already dedicated to parking, putting in place a multi-story parking lot, having it for use of police vehicles, but then charging private vehicles for use. Charges should be high enough that the parking lot makes a significant profit and the profit goes back to the city, preferably for bike and public transit infrastructure. And of course parking rules outside on the streets should be extra rigorously enforced in this area.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

After Hit-and-Run Death, Neighbors Press DOT to Tame Traffic in Astoria Park

By Stephen Miller |
Park advocates, a local civic association, and Council Member Costa Constantinides are calling on DOT to implement traffic calming around Astoria Park after a hit-and-run driver killed a woman just outside the park last month. The effort could grow much larger than changes to the intersection where the crash occurred: Pressure is mounting for DOT to reimagine the way motorists drive around […]