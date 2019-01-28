Monday’s Headlines: Paradise Lost Edition

Well, our editor is back from New Orleans and he won’t shut up about what a great time he had — except for one thing: The Big Easy doesn’t live up to its name for cyclists. The Crescent City could be a paradise — it’s almost entirely flat and the weather cooperates almost the entire year — but there’s a dearth of protected bike lanes, gas is $1.89 a gallon, and drivers speed around like they own the place (which, alas, they do).

On the plus side, the Blue Bike system — a dockless bike share run by Social Bicycles (aka Jump) — is pretty good.

But enough about our editor’s weekend. Here’s the news: