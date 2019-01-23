Wednesday’s Headlines: Bikey Day in the Committee Room Edition

It’s a big day for news: The Streetsblog team will be double-teaming today’s City Council Transportation Committee hearing on e-bikes and e-scooters and pre-hearing rallies in favor of the devices that Mayor de Blasio, citing no statistical evidence, says are unsafe.

In advance of the hearing, our friends at Intersectional Riding pointed out that the city’s ban on deliver workers’ e-bikes is basically legalized discrimination. And Lime scooter said it will show off its next-generation electric gizmo at a pop-up shop at 342 W. 37th St. in Manhattan on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Want to ride one (indoors!)? RSVP here.

Here’s the rest of the headlines: