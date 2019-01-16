All You Need to Know About Congestion Pricing in One Simple, Cute Film

Washington D.C.-based video producer Will Chilton has made transportation videos such as “The High Cost of Free Parking” for Vox.com and for other clients, such as Mobility Lab (he also freelances for the Obama Foundation). This year, Chilton created a new YouTube channel called Astro to focus on science content — and his first featurette is on congestion pricing.

Unlike recent arguments in favor of central business district tolling, Chilton’s video doesn’t promote congestion pricing as a funding stream for transit, but as a panacea for drivers, who are constantly stuck in inefficient traffic jams all over the country.

“It drives me nuts, and I want to help solve the problem,” Chilton told Streetsblog. “Congestion Pricing is like green eggs and ham: Everyone hates the idea, but once they try it, they like it. I made this video with the intent of educating American audiences on strategy behind it.”

Enjoy and share (bonus: It features “Gridlock” Sam Schwartz and gorgeous drone shots!):

Follow Will Chilton on Twitter @willchilton