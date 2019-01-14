LIVE FROM ALBANY: Our Legislative Live Blog on Congestion Pricing! [Updated]

THE STATE CAPITOL — Streetsblog’s David Meyer and Gersh Kuntzman are inside the belly of the beast (the statehouse) to get the lay of the land on a central issue for the livable streets community: congestion pricing. We’ll post what we get as a live blog, so check back early and often to see the latest (thread starts from the bottom).

Editor’s note: A new poll released on Monday by Siena Research shows that support for congestion pricing is increasing, but as Streetsblog conducts interviews in Albany, we keep discovering that our lawmakers remain one step behind the public. And that’s why we’re here: to put supporters and stragglers on the record so that the larger community can hear what lawmakers are saying and focus their attention accordingly.

State Senator Liz Krueger is being very cautious

Monday, 1:50 p.m. — The last we checked (granted, it was 2007, but also more recently), the senator from Manhattan was a strong supporter of congestion pricing, calling it a strong way “to fundamentally change the transportation practices of the entire region.”

Now, push has come to shove. Here’s what Krueger, who chairs the key Finance Committee, told us:

“The devil’s in the details. People say ‘Congestion pricing,’ and then they say, ‘a $1-billion plan’ or ‘a $400-million plan.’ I’m just a dumb legislator. Let me look at a bill and tell you what I think of it rather than tissues vs. Kleenex. The governor is supposedly rolling out something tomorrow.”

But you have supported it in the past, no?

I have, but I want to be very careful. I want to see what we’re talking about.

State Senator Velmanette Montgomery literally ran away from us

Monday, 1:45 p.m. — We realize we never got the longtime Brooklyn backbencher on the record, so we asked her, “Do you support congestion pricing.” Her answer: I’m thinking seriously about it. I did not make a final decision on that issue because there are many ramifications.”

Ramifications?

“Many ramifications. I’m not prepared to tell you now.” And then she rushed away.

State Senator Brad Hoylman: Cuomo’s push for city funding ‘unnecessarily complicates the politics on congestion pricing’

Monday: 12:01 p.m. — We button-holed the Manhattanite in the hallway outside a hearing room. He said:

“It’s gotta happen. You know, we need money for the MTA, we need to reduce traffic crashes, we need to ease congestion. It is an existential crisis in our subway system. I don’t see how we can leave without having passed congestion pricing — and considered other sources of revenue for the MTA. This is just the tip of the iceberg. Congestion pricing doesn’t pay for all of the Fast Forward plan, so we have to continue to press.”

Is congestion pricing an uphill battle here?

I think members want to see details before they commit to it. I’m a champion [of congestion pricing] because I live in Manhattan, where the bus times are the slowest in the entire city and where a man was crushed by a truck while he rode a Citi Bike directly outside my office. A colleague who may not even have a subway in her district probably wants to see the details as to what’s in it for them, and that’s understandable. Details matter in this conversation.

Should congestion pricing supporters be concerned if it’s not in the governor preliminary budget?

I think it would make sense for it to be in the budget. It’s certainly a revenue enhancer. But, look, the days of having to cram things in the budget because you had to get Republican and Democratic support are over. So I think this is an issue that can be decided outside of the budget as well as within it.

What’s your take on the Cuomo administration’s assertion yesterday that the city must cover half of the MTA’s debt?

I’m concerned that it unnecessarily complicates the politics here on congestion pricing. That said, look, leadership in the MTA is sorely lacking. I hope that we don’t get side-tracked by some sort of political conversation when congestion pricing is really the issue that needs to be addressed, not nitpicking about control and percentage payments.

State Senator Jamaal Bailey (D-Bronx/Westchester) has some concerns about congestion pricing

Monday: 11:44 a.m. — I understand the need for additional funding for the MTA and we have to be creative on funding. I can agree to the framework. My concern is that it will charge people, but it won’t get what we want, which is an improved MTA, with better subways and buses, don’t forget the buses. In London, they initiated congestion pricing, and it worked amazingly for a period, but then the effectiveness became reduced. So I’m concerned about things like that, but conceptually, I support the concept. … I just want to see more data.

What data?

Everything. What would the rates be? Who would pay? How would it affect the northeast Bronx and Westchester County. Some of my constituents may want to drive in from Westchester County or from Co-op City because it’s a transit desert up there. So if there is a benefit to my constituents in Co-op City to get an improved bus system so they wouldn’t have to drive, cool. But you’re charging people money for services they’re not getting. So they drive because transit is not up to par.

But most people who drive into Manhattan are wealthier.

I wouldn’t say that. It’s geography. We have more space here, so there are places to park. … So it’s understanding the needs of my constituents. Some of them do drive to the city. I don’t want pollution, either. We want less congestion and less pollution, of course, but I want to see how the mechanics of that works. We need buses. Surface transit needs to be fixed. Our buses are the slowest nationwide. Try to go across town in the Bronx.

State Senator Kevin Thomas (D-Nassau) supports it

Monday: 11:33 a.m. — I’m in favor of it. I don’t know [the opinion of other lawmakers], but I think a fair number support it.

But what about suburban drivers who don’t support it?

Not a lot of people drive into the city from Long Island, and if the money from congestion pricing is used to support the LIRR, Long Islanders are all for it. … The MTA does need to be held accountable for waste and other things.

State Senator Andrew Lanza (R-Staten Island) on congestion pricing

Monday, 10;29 a.m. — In its current iteration, congestion pricing is a bad idea because they want to punish Staten island again. I have a bill that recognizes the fact that we have cars on Staten Island as a right and because the city in 100 years has refused to invest in the transportation infrastructure on Staten Island. It’s based on bias. It’s the same reason they created the worst environmental disaster this side of Love Canal on Staten Island. … My bill tries to bring balance. It says toll all the bridges like you toll the Verrazzano Bridge — now, when they want to raise the Verrazzano Bridge, no one outside Staten Island cares. … My bill also ensures that a chunk of money would go to each borough, not to the general fund to be spent all in Manhattan or somewhere else. That would address the inequity. … I don’t trust the MTA to put a penny in Staten Island. For me to support it, if people from the outer boroughs will be asked to pay for the privilege to go to another part of their city in a way that they’ve been forced to do that then there should be some benefit — in the form of investment in the transportation infrastructure in those places. … We don’t have enough trains. We don’t have a subway. We don’t have enough buses, bus routes, express buses. … If we’re going to do some kind of plan to make it nice for the people who live in Manhattan who don’t want any of those trolls from the outer boroughs to clog up their wonderful pristine lifestyle, we should at least get money back to improve our infrastructure. … And even when I describe it that way, it’s still a 50-50 chance. … I know people don’t trust the MTA. … These authorities really aren’t responsible to anyone. … For me, congestion pricing smacks of elitism. It’s, “Well, I live in Manhattan and I don’t want you peasants coming here and ruining my day.”

But there’s another form of elitism: Most drivers from the outer boroughs are wealthier and can afford cars, which undermine public transportation

I don’t see that on Staten Island. … My commute to Albany by car 175 miles is easier than my commute from Staten Island to NYU when I was a student. … So on top of all that, they don’t even want us coming in.

They’re charging you to drive in, not to just come in

They ought to be able to drive in. Why not? The roads belong to everyone, not just rich people in penthouses. Car ownership is lower in Manhattan because there is a subway station on every corner. I’d love to be able to go down the block on Staten Island and get in a subway and go to Manhattan. Let’s get the money and make some investments in Staten Island.

What about city control of the subways and buses?

I think Corey Johnson is onto something. We need to move away from an unaccountable authority. … There is no accountability now.