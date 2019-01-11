Friday’s Headlines: Why Are Bike Lane Opponents Such Violent Hypocrites?

Guess what? One day after a group of self-styled pro-parking, anti-bike lane activists in Greenwich Village demanded the removal of new bike lanes on 12th and 13th streets, the lanes were vandalized with glass and signs demanding the return of “our” parking, as Streetsblog reported. It’s the second time that someone from the pro-car crowd attacked cyclists. In November, someone spread thumb tacks in the 43rd Street protected lane in Sunnyside, Queens.

The twist on the latest attack, though, is that the 14th Street opponents are led by Arthur Schwartz, a lawyer who is also the political director of the New York Progressive Action Network, a group that says it fights so that “all people have the right to live in a safe, just, and sustainable world.” In what way does that mission include employing a man who fights for cars and parking and against the safety of cyclists, many of them delivery workers? (Schwartz’s 14th Street Coalition did not respond to our email last night).

It’s going to be a busy Friday: Transportation Alternatives has started a petition drive to retain the lanes, plus the 14th Street bus lanes. Council Speaker Corey Johnson, who said the other day that he would hear out the 14th Street NIMBYs, and Mayor de Blasio, who hasn’t committed to retaining improvements built by his own Department of Transportation, will have to make a statement. And the NYPD will have to convince cyclists that they are safe by investigating and arresting the criminal(s) who endangered lives in a politically motivated attack.

