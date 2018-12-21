Pedestrian Killed by Bus Driver Near City Hall

Photo: Gersh Kuntzman
A pedestrian was run down and killed by a private bus driver in Lower Manhattan on Thursday night — and the driver was charged.

Cops charged Xi Chen, 50, with failure to yield and failure to exercise due care for striking 28-year-old Kimberly Greer at the intersection of Centre and Leonard streets with his 2013 bus.

Cops say Greer was crossing Leonard Street, from south to north, inside the crosswalk when Chen made a left turn onto Leonard Street, and hit the pedestrian, who lives on Long Island. She was taken to New York-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital, where she died. Channel 7 News reported that the bus was empty at the time.

The death comes as the city is experiencing its safest year on record, with pedestrian, cyclist and motorist death possibly coming in under 200 for what experts believe is the first time in the automobile era. Through Nov. 30, 95 pedestrians, 10 cyclists and 71 drivers have died on the roads, according to city statistics.

  • Robert Lancer

    This is terrible, I have not confirmed this but it appears to be the Kimberley Greer I knew from Melville, I was friends with her brother when she was born. Very sad news.

  • Daphna

    So sad and tragic.
    I wear neon colors when I cycle for visibility even though I think those colors are ugly. When I read stories like this, it makes me consider wearing high visibility clothing even when I’m a pedestrian.
    It would be great if the city would install a lot more curb bulb outs around corners of intersections and eliminate parking 20′ from each crosswalk for visibility.

  • William Lawson

    I don’t consider giving a killer driver a BS ticket “charging” them. In fact given the crime they’ve actually committed and the leniency they’re shown, it should be considered as a REWARD, especially when you consider how long they could have been jailed if we actually had cops and judges who were intelligent enough to see these killings as manslaughter, which they are.

  • William Lawson

    High visibility clothing would not have saved this poor girl in the face of a functionally oblivious Chinatown bus driver. The lighting is perfectly adequate in Manhattan for a driver to see everyone on the road ahead of him. If he doesn’t give a shit, he’s going to be running over people regardless of how brightly they dress.

  • Ishamgirl

    I love when the police are blamed for this.

