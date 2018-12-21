Pedestrian Killed by Bus Driver Near City Hall

A pedestrian was run down and killed by a private bus driver in Lower Manhattan on Thursday night — and the driver was charged.

Cops charged Xi Chen, 50, with failure to yield and failure to exercise due care for striking 28-year-old Kimberly Greer at the intersection of Centre and Leonard streets with his 2013 bus.

Cops say Greer was crossing Leonard Street, from south to north, inside the crosswalk when Chen made a left turn onto Leonard Street, and hit the pedestrian, who lives on Long Island. She was taken to New York-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital, where she died. Channel 7 News reported that the bus was empty at the time.

The death comes as the city is experiencing its safest year on record, with pedestrian, cyclist and motorist death possibly coming in under 200 for what experts believe is the first time in the automobile era. Through Nov. 30, 95 pedestrians, 10 cyclists and 71 drivers have died on the roads, according to city statistics.