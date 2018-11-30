Hey, DOT, Smarter Signal Timing Could Resolve Bike-Car-Pedestrian Conflict

With the right traffic signal timing, city officials could maximize the successive green lights for all road users.

Separate green light phases for cyclists and left-turning motorists, like the one pictured here, wind up forcing cyclists to stop every two or three blocks. Photo: Gersh Kuntzman
Separate green light phases for cyclists and left-turning motorists, like the one pictured here, wind up forcing cyclists to stop every two or three blocks. Photo: Gersh Kuntzman

A pair of bike advocate-engineers think they have solved a lingering issue dogging DOT at intersections along protected bike lanes: how to maximize safety for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers without slowing them down with red light timing designed for cars.

The designers — Christine Berthet and Joe Realmuto — say the optimum signal timing on main arterials should be a 100-second light cycle, of which 70 seconds are green [PDF].

Berthet and Realmuto were motivated by DOT’s “Cycling at the Crossroads” report, released earlier this year, which concluded that separate green light phases for cyclists and left-turning motorists — known as “fully split phases” — were the best way to ensure safety for all road users, yet still had too many drawbacks to be widely implemented. (A similar intersection design, known as the “delayed turn” or split leading bicycle interval, builds on that model by giving cyclists their own phase as a head-start, then allowing drivers to proceed with a flashing yellow arrow.)

Enter Berthet, Manhattan Community Board 4 transportation committee chair, and Realmuto, an engineer and cyclist from Queens. The pair set out to find the optimal traffic signal timing to give motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians the highest possible number of green lights in a row.

Since the city’s existing signal timing schemes are based on typical driving speeds, Berthet and Realmuto pegged their simulation to 25 mph speed limit, assuming each block is 264-feet long and takes 7.2 seconds to travel by car. Assuming slower speeds for pedestrians and cyclists, Berthet and Realmuto then simulated variety of possible signal timing schemes, all of which gave drivers 45 straight green lights, to determine which would produce optimal “green waves” for cyclists and pedestrians as well.

A visual representation of Berthet and Realmuto's simulator. The three lines represent different vehicles traveling at different speeds.
A visual representation of Berthet and Realmuto’s simulator. The three lines represent different vehicles traveling at different speeds.

Based on the simulation, 70 seconds of green time and 30 seconds of red would yield a 45-block green wave for drivers, a 19-block green wave for cyclists, and 13-block green wave for pedestrians. That arrangement works best on Manhattan’s avenues, whose crosstown street carry less traffic and therefore necessitate shorter light cycles.

Berthet, a longtime safe streets advocate in the Chelsea and Hell’s Kitchen neighborhoods, has been pushing for more split-phase signals for years. DOT has demurred, citing its desire not to stop cyclists at too many green lights. But its intersection report foretold plans to “develop strategies to improve signal coordination that reduces bicyclist stopping and delay along corridors with several fully split phase intersections.”

Berther and Realmuto hope their simulation can serve as a model for DOT to replicate.

“It’s kind of a holy grail, in a sense,” Berthet said. “There is a sweet spot. You don’t have to compromise too much if you do it the right way. There’s no reason not to give the proper safety.”

  • Jacob

    I find it very odd that a pedestrian advocate would be pushing for a 100 second signal cycle. Most national and international pedestrian advocacy groups are in agreement that shorter signal cycles lead to less wait time for people on foot, and it seems like the 50/30 leads to similar green waves for people on foot, and while the green wave length for cyclists is shorter, the wait time between cycles is shorter as well. Shorter cycles mean shorter wait times and thus less incentive to cross against the cycle. More predictable behavior means fewer crashes.

    From NACTO:
    “Long signal cycles, compounded over multiple intersections, can make crossing a street or walking even a short distance prohibitive and frustrating. This discourages walking altogether, and makes streets into barriers that separate destinations, rather than arteries that stitch them together.”
    http://nacto.org/publication/urban-street-design-guide/intersection-design-elements/traffic-signals/signal-cycle-lengths/

    From AAA & ITE:
    “shorter cycle lengths are preferred for pedestrian traffic so that wait time is shorter.”
    https://www.aaafoundation.org/sites/default/files/PEDsigtiming.pdf

    From a Portland State study
    “Studies have shown a link between signal non-compliance and pedestrian crashes (Zeeger, 1985, Shinar, 2008) and between non-compliance and delay (HCM 2010). Therefore reducing pedestrian delay can result in both efficiency and safety benefits.”
    http://pdxscholar.library.pdx.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=2934&context=open_access_etds

    SFMTA presentation about signal timing for pedestrians:
    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/71e98baf9fad5d77ae8a9764bb985b4287bca35db02c9130b03f87d049d7810b.png
    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/073bac5d0f66fbc61f3c42ec99c40e5e9ba6780a69069a14694de073b1941573.png

    http://nacto.org/wp-content/uploads/2013/10/OleaRicardo_DesigningCitiesPHX.pdf

  • Ian Turner

    This makes sense, from a cyclists’ perspective at least.

    But it’s also clear that DOT isn’t trying that hard. There is already some low-hanging fruit of — for example, at 1st avenue and 59th street — where cylists are obviously and unnecessarily slowed because of signal timing decisions.

  • Jacob

    Also, why start with a 25mph wave designed for cars? Why not use a 15mph wave designed first for cyclists and pedestrians or at least something in between? This would have tremendous safety benefits for everyone, and would likely be better for buses as well, which rarely hit 25mph, given stop spacing.

  • com63

    What is current cycle length on most Manhattan avenues? 100 seconds seems very long compare to current.

  • Joe R.

    The 100 second timing only comes into play crossing the avenues, which is done far less frequently than crossing the cross streets. Where a pedestrian (or a cyclist) is frequently crossing signalized intersections, as is the case when they’re going along the avenues, a long cycle time with as long a green time is the best option for a variety of speeds. Even if a pedestrian hits a red light, the wait is still short, but with longer green cycles the chances of them hitting a red are reduced.

  • Joe R.

    Three reasons:

    1) Because that’s the speed limit.
    2) 25 mph will get more buy-in from motorists than 15 mph.
    3) 15 mph will be limiting for faster cyclists, whereas 25 mph isn’t.

    As for buses, the variability in dwell times most likely means there’s no timing which ensures they won’t hit lots of red lights. Signal priority is really the best option for buses.

  • Joe R.

    I’ve timed some signals local to me in eastern Queens and many are on 90 or 100 second cycles. Not sure of Manhattan, but it’s likely similar there.

  • Joe R.

    As an aside, it was a nice birthday present for me seeing Streetsblog publish Christine and my work today. Thank you!

  • William Lawson

    Makes sense, therefore the city will never adopt it.

  • ItsEasyBeingGreen

    Vehicle detection could help with this too. Quite often when I am at a split-phase light there’s excess green turning phase after the turn lane has already cleared. That’s time that people cycling could have a green light.

  • Joe R.

    Totally agree. The idea for everyone, especially in the outer boroughs, would be sensors to detect both vehicles and pedestrians. Ideally, nobody should ever wait at a red light if nothing is crossing.

  • walks bikes drives

    Happy Birthday!

  • Joe R.

    Thanks!

  • sbauman

    Two obvious problems.

    1. There’s no transition shown for the signal timing. The transition time is 5 seconds and there are two for a complete cycle. Each 5 seconds is divided into two segments: a 3 second yellow followed by a 2 second red clearance. This reduces the amount of green time by 5 seconds in each direction (avenue: 70 to 65 and crosstown: 30 to 25) or increases the cycle time to 110 seconds.
    2. The current timing along Manhattan avenues is: 90 second cycles with 45 seconds green for avenues, 35 seconds green for crosstown streets and 10 seconds for two transition. This means crosstown streets enjoy a green signal for 38.9% of the time. The proposal’s 70/30 split permits only 30% of the time for crosstown streets. That’s a 22.9% reduction in crosstown flow time. Unless others have been witnessing long periods of idle crosstown flow during the green aspect, this is a prescription for crosstown backup.

  • Joe R.

    The results are based on 30 seconds red time, 70 seconds combined green plus yellow time. The assumption is the yellow will be treated the same as green because that’s what usually happens in practice. This means if you subtract the two red clearance phases the cross streets get 26 seconds for green plus yellow. At least based on my observations, it seems minor cross streets have a lot of unused green phase most of the time.

    That said, it looks like it’s possible to go to 70/105 without appreciable changing the results. The green wave speed for pedestrians is reduced slightly from 3.14 to 3.01 mph, but the results for cyclists are similar, and the minor cross streets get 31 seconds combined green plus yellow time (i.e. 28 seconds green time). 110/70 also works nearly as well (pedestrian green wave speed further reduced to 2.9 mph) while giving the minor cross streets 33 seconds of green time (about the same as now).

    The key seems to be making the green phase on the avenues as large a percentage of the total cycle time as possible.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

The Missing Piece in DOT’s Left-Turn Safety Plan: Real Split-Phase Signals

By Brad Aaron |
Split-phase traffic signals protect pedestrians and cyclists by separating them from turning drivers — people walking and biking across the street get their own signal phase, and drivers turning into the crosswalk get another. Research indicates that split-phase signals are highly effective at preventing traffic injuries and deaths. But when DOT revealed its strategy to reduce crashes caused by left-turning […]

Evidence That Split-Phase Signals Are Safer Than Mixing Zones for Bike Lanes

By David Meyer |
When DOT presented plans for a protected bike lane on Sixth Avenue, one point of contention was the design of intersections. How many intersections will get split-phase signals, where cyclists and pedestrians crossing the street get a separate signal phase than turning drivers? And how many will get “mixing zones,” where pedestrians and cyclists negotiate the same space as turning […]

DOT: No Plans for Park Avenue Bike Infrastructure After Recent Deaths

By Brad Aaron |
DOT will consider design changes at the Park Avenue intersection in East Harlem where drivers have recently killed three cyclists, but there are no plans for new bike infrastructure along the Park Avenue viaduct. Livery cab driver Nojeem Odunfa hit cyclist Jerrison Garcia at Park Avenue and E. 108th Street Monday morning, reportedly dragging Garcia […]

DOT Hell’s Kitchen Study Produces Slate of Pedestrian Safety Upgrades

By Noah Kazis |
The Department of Transportation presented the findings [PDF] of its five-year study of transportation in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood at a packed public meeting last night. The massive transportation analysis included many critical projects that have already been announced, such as the 34th Street Select Bus Service route and extensions of the protected bike lanes along […]