Thursday’s Headlines: Cars Are Killing Machines, Scooters are Not Edition
For the second straight day, scooters dominated the news cycle. Our own David Meyer spent the morning at City Hall to prepare his overview of the four related City Council bills. And our editor vented his prodigious spleen at the mayor.
Beyond that, here are the headlines:
- Our editor also had an op-ed in the Daily News on Wednesday about why scooters and e-bikes are good as the antis have already branded scooters as “unsafe.” You know what’s unsafe? CARS!
- The Post’s scooter coverage highlighted that the mayor considers the slow-moving two-wheelers a threat (see above rant).
- Politico covered the “birthday party” for the 108-year-old Gateway Tunnel, which will collapse and cripple the regional economy if nothing is done (hint: nothing is being done).
- Well, at least lunch is being done — Gov. Cuomo and President Trump broke bread and civilly discussed fixing the tunnel (NY Times, Politico), but Sen. Chuck Schumer blasted the president for playing politics with the New York region’s economic aorta (NYDN). And the Daily News Editorial board had fun with the whole thing.
- Someone tell the folks at the Sunnyside Chamber of Commerce that they’re wrong: A new study shows cyclists spend more money at local businesses than motorists. Are you listening, @queensnative1? (Forbes)
- The subway fare increase is going to happen, Aaron Gordon writes in Gothamist.
- Vin Barone of amNY wrote a stinging indictment of the Chambers Street J train station, but it almost read like an ode to just how bad a subway station can be.
- Stand clear of the closing dork. The MTA is telling subway conductors to shut the doors in people’s faces and not give directions, lest it hold up the trains. (NYDN)