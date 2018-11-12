Op-Ed: BQX Streetcar Plan Should Be Scrapped for Bus Rapid Transit

A civil engineer offers his take on Mayor de Blasio's $.2.7-billion boondoggle.

The BQX streetcar is a $2.7-billion boondoggle, our columnist says. Image: Friends of BQX
The BQX streetcar is a $2.7-billion boondoggle, our columnist says. Image: Friends of BQX

The following is written by a civil engineer who works on bus signaling and requested anonymity because the engineer often works with public agencies.

Mayor de Blasio’s proposed Brooklyn Queens Connector is lauded as a gamechanger that’ll spur development, generate $30 billion in economic impact, and reduce travel time along an 11-mile route linking growing communities of Gowanus and Astoria. Transit oriented development will prevail! All of this sounds amazing doesn’t it? However the cost of the BQX is estimated to be $2.7 billion. Reminder: $2.7 billion is enormous. Surely there is a comparable alternative. After reading reports by the Mayor’s Office and city Economic Development Corporation [PDF], I am not convinced that the BQX is the best use of our city funds. A Bus Rapid Transit route should cost less and achieve all of the benefits of the BQX. It can work with existing bus routes, spur development, and reduce travel times if correctly implemented. Let’s examine.

Cost

The cost of the BQX is estimated at $2.7 billion. The source of funding for the $2.7 billion is not yet known, but what is known is that acquiring this amount of funding would take years. Instead, the city and state could choose to fund the MTA and improve our overall transit system.

One item included in the cost of the BQX is a $241-million bridge over the Newtown Creek that would connect Manhattan Avenue to Vernon Boulevard. This seems absurdly high, given that the cost of buying new Select Bus Service buses and operating this route would pale in comparison to this bridge. For example, the operating costs for New York City Transit are $30.40 per mile and $215 per hour. If a new SBS route were to follow the same route as the BQX, it would cost $1.9 million per year to operate. This new SBS route can use many existing stops as it follows three different bus routes which would reduce the cost of building a new route.

Route

The proposed BQX route. Photo: Economic Development Corporation
The proposed BQX route. Photo: Economic Development Corporation

The proposed route is 11 miles between Gowanus and Astoria. There are 27 stops along this route with the majority of stops in Brooklyn Heights and Williamsburg. The proposed BQX route is currently serviced by three bus lines: The B57 (from Gowanus to Downtown Brooklyn), the B62 (from Downtown Brooklyn to Long Island City), and the Q100 (from Long Island City to Rikers). The B57 and B62 run parallel to the proposed BQX while the Q100 overlaps with the final four stops of the BQX. In addition, a BRT can also offer a route that combines parts of all three of the aforementioned bus lines, with no need for eminent domain since the BRT would run on city streets. The bus stops can be reused and most of the right of way is already established. There would be no need to develop the 27 different stations of the BQX. This reduces the cost of the BRT since most of the infrastructure is already there.

The report by EDC  also states that 70 percent of the lanes used for the BQX would be exclusive for the streetcar — but that only means that such a dedicated right of way could also be done for the BRT. Currently SBS lanes are often obstructed or slowed down by deliveries and other vehicles. That is why the lanes must be cordoned off with physical infrastructure. Once this is done, the BRT could be equally successful as other BRTs such as the TransMilenio in Bogota, Colombia.

Supporters of the BQX claims that the streetcar would serve 50,000 riders a day and that SBS or BRT cannot compare — but this is false. Currently the B46 services 44,000 riders a day along a 6.5 mile route on Utica Avenue. The light rail is larger and has more capacity, but adding another bus along the route should alleviate this concern and manage passenger wait time. MTA buses also have the added advantage of signal priority. The technology has been proven effective and has improved travel time throughout the different routes.

Ownership

The BQX would be solely owned and operated by the city, as opposed to the BRT route that would be owned by the MTA. This would bypass any need for external funding from the state and approval from Governor Cuomo, which has been the main problem of the MTA. Urban rail has a higher perceived economic benefit than a BRT system because rails and cars feel permanent and bus routes can be easily cancelled or rerouted. In reality, of course, this almost never happens. A true BRT route would attract potential employers and help businesses — especially if New York City Transit President Andy Byford continues to emphasize buses.

Conclusion

A truly dedicated Bus Rapid Transit with dedicated bus-only lanes would be a cheaper and more efficient alternative to the BQX. The BRT system could be built for even less than the cost of the proposed Newtown Creek bridge itself. Many of the benefits of the BQX can be achieved with a BRT such as increasing accessibility to job clusters in Downtown Brooklyn and Long Island City, supporting transit oriented development, and connecting existing and growing communities. The BQX as well has no official city agency that will oversee and operate the system. Who is to say the city won’t delegate the responsibility to the MTA? There are issues with the MTA and they are not the best candidate to oversee this BRT but under new leadership it can and should be done.

  • Larry Littlefield

    “The following is written by a civil engineer who works on bus signaling and requested anonymity because the engineer often works with public agencies.”
    For those of you who don’t work for the government in NY, think about that for a moment.

  • bolwerk

    The route doesn’t make sense! Oh, but we should put buses on the route! Herp, rail is too expensive! Derp, true BRT!

    Anti-BQX hysterics have reached nearly Trumpian levels of muddle. Street-running buses are not going to work better than street-running rail, but unless BRT advocates are willing to try to appropriate the BQE, so-called “true BRT” is going to require not street rail prices to implement, but something greater than elevated rail prices to implement.

  • bolwerk

    Surprised? Not that many firms, let alone ones that probably depend on government contracts, would countenance an employee publishing something that is embarrassing to the firm.

    The fact that that the content should embarrass the author aside, he is entitled to his opinion and has legitimate reason to publish anonymously.

  • Simple Notion

    Scrap this and the AirTrain and build BRT and extend the Astoria lines to LGA.

  • Larry Littlefield

    Takes me back to the early days blogging on Room 8, and a debate between two Brooklyn politicos — Rock Hackshaw, and the artists formerly known as Gatemouth. This was way before Russian hacking, social media manipulation and the rest.
    Hackshaw was a professor and opponent of incumbent Black politicians, who he criticized, and got lots of nasty anonymous comments in return. He demanded that the site owners, including Ben Smith (now news editor or Buzzfeed) force people to post with their real names, as he did, so there would be some accountability for what they said.
    He was opposed by Gatemouth, who was writing about the awful Brooklyn pols from the inside, and said that if you wanted the real truth you needed to allow anonymous commenting by those who would lose their jobs. In any event, Vito Lopez figured out who he was and tried to drive him out of the political/union class and into serfdom with the rest of us, and forced him to stop blogging.
    In any even, the online debate between Hackshaw and Gatemouth got nasty and personal, another early indication of where things were heading.

  • Mike

    Anywhere but MTA-land $2.7 billion would be enough to build an entirely new subway line for this route.

  • bolwerk

    What is the current status of “track ownership” anyway? AIUI, the city still owns anything built in the franchise era and NYCTA era. I’m not clear who owns what the MTA built since the 1960s (examples: a few stations, SAS, F tunnel at 63rd, and 7 extension).

  • Larry Littlefield

    I’m sure the city still “officially” owns the lines it paid for, including those under the dual contracts, but there is no expertise at DOT — and not much anywhere in the U.S. — as to how to operate a railroad.
    Meanwhile, DOT runs the streets and there is lots of expertise on street running motor vehicles available.

  • bolwerk

    A paradox that applies to all Internet fora, nobody has yet struck a balance that allows you to have have all three*: interesting [to the inquisitive], free/open, broad appeal. You can pretty much pick any two. If a forum is interesting and open, it can survive if not too many truculent narcissists find it. If is open and has broad appeal, it pretty much pisses away any opportunity for thoughtfulness and scares away its brainiest people. If a forum is interesting and has broad appeal, it needs to be walled off from malicious trolls, reducing public contribution.

    I suspect something similar applies to NYC community boards.

    * at least not indefinitely

  • A BRT treatment along this route doesn’t make any sense for nearly all of the same reasons the BQX itself doesn’t work along this route, and I’m not sure I see value in pitting BRT against LRT in this context.

  • bolwerk

    FWIW the lack of rail expertise is almost a North America-wide or even Americas-wide problem.

    Though I might dispute your last sentence. To put it bluntly, the current status quo is distinguished by the public being upset that subways are behaving as slowly and unpredictably as street-level traffic. And New York in particular can’t even get a dedicated bus lane to stay clear.

  • Joe R.

    A larger question is why should a surface streetcar line with little grade-separated right of way cost about $250 million per mile? They build subways in most of the world for less than that.

  • Larry Littlefield

    Dave Pirrman had the pre-eminent subway analysis and discussion board back in the day.

    https://www.nycsubway.org/wiki/Main_Page

    He shut down the discussion board after people kept getting into flame wars about past and present transit trends, and threatening to sue him.

  • bolwerk

    I used to lurk there.

    It makes me sad how much of the Internet frontier we’ve lost. 20 years ago you could log into usenet and be in immediate touch with academics, scientists, poets, engineers, public intellectuals, the politically connected, even politicians at times.

    The closest thing to that these days is probably Twitter, and, well, let’s just politely say 280 characters doesn’t leave much room for a complete thought.

  • Joe R.

    In my opinion the Internet went down hill after AOL. Prior to that, you had to have a bit more technical expertise to web surf. Once the masses came, not only did the quality of discussion drop, but the relentless advertising started. Advertisers largely stayed out of it when the Internet was mostly filled with people who could see right through any attempt at advertising.

    I personally think the ads are worse. You can always avoid discussion boards when the quality of discussion goes down hill but it’s virtually impossible to avoid ads. It’s not just the ads themselves, but the fact they tax your machine and slow everything down.

    Bottom line, as elitist as this sounds, if you want to keep the quality of something high, keep out the masses.

  • Joe R.

    Yeah, exactly like Community Boards. When people start offering their input on subjects they learned about 5 minutes ago, if at all, the quality of discussion invariably goes south. There’s a reason society has specialists and experts. If only we would let them do their jobs.

  • Fool

    But American material provisions

    Local law 220, prevailing wage requirements.

  • Larry Littlefield

    So what should they do about it?

    It’s not easy. Remember, Streetsblog semi-censored me for harping on the future that was coming, back before it came.

    Moderation removes contrary views. Lack of it lets in trolls.

  • Larry Littlefield

    “There’s a reason society has specialists and experts. If only we would let them do their jobs.”

    We’re in an era when lots of them sold out. Accountants, pension actuaries, executive pay consultants.

    I read this book in graduate school.

    https://www.amazon.com/politics-expertise-Guy-Benveniste/dp/0878350608

    The author recommended that city planners use the confusion between facts and values to manipulate the political class into decisions that reflect their values, since the values of the political class are by nature bad.

    I was horrified. That doesn’t sound like democracy to me — we’re just supposed to present facts, while those elected make decisions based on values. Then I found out the reality: the politicians neither understand nor care about facts, and don’t really have values either!

  • JarekFA

    But the G train already mirrors 80% of this route!

  • Joe R.

    Unfortunately, the genie is out of the bottle. The biggest problem on many boards is the quality of moderation. Moderators often don’t know the difference between obvious trolling and a good discussion between those with opposing viewpoints. Or they don’t have the time to really read the posts to figure out what the person meant. No surprise there given that moderating is almost always an unpaid position.

  • Larry Littlefield

    On Amazin Avenue, the site for Mets fans, one moderator said this post of mine violated their “no politics” rule.

    https://larrylittlefield.wordpress.com/2015/07/17/the-mets-are-new-yorks-team-according-to-state-and-local-government-finance-data/

  • Joe R.

    Unfortunately, a lot of sites have “no politics” rules, and they apply that way too broadly. Just a mention of an upcoming Presidential election or global warming can get you banned. In fact, global warming was one of the taboo subjects on a site I used to frequent. At some point, if you over censor , all you end up with are superficial discussions like what you’re planning to wear tomorrow.

  • Mike

    It does, but you could make that same argument about lots of places that have lines that run in parallel (Broadway-7th Ave line and 8th Ave line on the UWS, Lexington line and 2nd Ave line on the UES, etc.).

    The population of waterfront Brooklyn and Queens is poised to explode over the next couple of decades. You’re building it for the future, not the present. You don’t want the G to end up like the Lexington Ave line on the UES did. A slow ass street car that runs 11 miles is not the answer though.

  • bolwerk

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

4 Reasons a $2.5 Billion Brooklyn-Queens Streetcar Doesn’t Add Up

By Ben Fried |
Later today, Mayor de Blasio is going to deliver his State of the City speech, and one centerpiece is expected to be a new streetcar running from Sunset Park to Astoria along the Brooklyn-Queens waterfront. It’s an idea that’s surfaced repeatedly in one form or another as developers have transformed sections of the waterfront into new residential neighborhoods. As alluring […]