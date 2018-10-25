Thursday’s Headlines: Bombs Away Edition
Happy to report that no one sent us a package bomb yesterday, so we’re still here, delivering all your biking, walking and transit news! Check back later for our coverage of the sentencing of the bus driver who killed Citi Bike rider Dan Hanegby, yet is only facing 30 days max.
- We’ve been critical of State Senator Marty Golden’s poor record on street safety, but others will likely have a problem with the eight-term incumbent’s view that people who support transgender rights are “like Martians from Mars,” which he uttered at a debate on Tuesday night. (NYDN, NY Post) Apparently, he also called for militarizing the border. (Fight Back Bay Ridge, via Twitter)
- Staten Island-Bay Ridge congressional candidate Max Rose did two things wrong yesterday: He made an illegal U-turn that the Staten Island Advance caught on camera. But much more troubling as far as Streetsblog is concerned, Rose released a campaign ad with him at the wheel of a car demanding highway expansion on Staten Island. Yes, the ad also called for better public transit, but we have long decried the “windshield-eye-view” of the world that politicians often have (looking at you, Joe Crowley and Adriano Espaillat). Being in a car, alone, is the single worst way to connect to the car-free majority.
- Apparently, the MTA is in such a huge money hole that congestion pricing can’t even pull it out. (NYDN) And, apparently, service cuts or fare hikes are coming. (amNY) Yes, it’s a death spiral. (NY1)
- What does the NYPD do when a videotape shows a cop causing a cyclist to crash? It suppresses the video, of course, according to this story in the New York Post.
- The good news is that New York City Transit boss isn’t going to ban us from eating roast chicken on the subway — but he does want us to be neat about it. (NY Post, NY Times)
- In case you missed it yesterday, I made a video at a bad intersection on the Lower East Side.
- And, finally, is this really how drivers think of us (yes)?
cyclists are so fucking annoying, get your ass in the bike lane before i run your dumb ass over
