Everybody Wants Something — But Especially Transit — at Sunnyside Yards

Everyone wants something from a proposed development at Sunnyside Yards. Photo: Laura Shepard
The city is moving forward with some plan to deck the Sunnyside Yard, but western Queens residents strongly called for any future development to improve, not worsen, the area’s transportation needs. 

Hundreds of people lined up around the block to pack a LaGuardia Community College atrium to share their hopes and concerns with the city as it begins forming the Sunnyside Yard Master Plan, which will be the result of an 18-month public input process that began Wednesday night.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity,” said Vishaan Chakrabarti of the Practice for Urban Architecture, which is in charge of the decades-long, multi-phase planning process for what could be built over one of the nation’s busiest rail yards. The area could become a new neighborhood between Sunnyside and Astoria with homes, schools, parks, hospitals, and stores. Chakrabarti aims to create place where residents’ daily needs can be met within a 20-minute walk.

From space, you can see how the yard cuts through several neighborhoods. Photo: Google
“Rethinking what streets can be is an important part of the project,” Chakrabarti said. “Streets are one of the most basic building blocks of public space, but they’re not always the friendliest places. They’re often dangerous and full of traffic.

“A big question we ask is how can we deliver a better quality of life for residents?”  Chakrabarti added. “There are a lot of daily indignities we put up with as New Yorkers, including noise, garbage, and those huge slush puddles that form after a snowstorm. Everyone generally understands that this is an opportunity for western Queens to think about its future and address some of these things that have always been problematic here.”

In February 2017, the city and Amtrak announced that it is possible to deck 80-85 percent of the yard, which would create space for a massive development. Housing is critically needed in New York, but so is better transportation, existing residents said, citing massive development already beginning to be occupied in Long Island City.

“I’m concerned about transit infrastructure being able to support this project because the 7 train is a nightmare right now,” Sunnyside resident John Zrinzo said. “With all of the building in Flushing and LIC … will the line be able to support it?”

Beyond the Sunnyside Yard, the city projects that the population of Queens will increase by 80,000 in the next 20 years. As such, there was a contingent of steering committee members that opposes new housing on the site in favor of public transportation and open space.

“These are things we need now, even if nothing happens,” said Sheila Lewandowski, a member of the steering committee. “The steering committee could walk out saying the best thing to do is leave it alone.” Melissa Orlando, another steering committee member, said she also favors the status quo, too, but acknowledged that accessible transit and green space are desperately needed.

Several people also brought up the possibility of a multi-modal transit hub, which could connect a new subway line or station, a Sunnyside LIRR station and a bus terminal. There is a proposed Sunnyside LIRR station at Skillman Avenue and Queens Boulevard, in the East Side Access plan, but it’s not currently funded. 

For many, the bottom line was to not mess up the opportunity.

“I’m not afraid of development,” Astoria resident Rob Reichenbach said. “Now we have a wasteland that divides Sunnyside and Astoria. Development can knit the communities together.”

  • Larry Littlefield

    “There is a proposed Sunnyside LIRR station at Skillman Avenue and Queens Boulevard, in the East Side Access plan, but it’s not currently funded.”

    How about that. Another thing we won’t get after all that money was borrowed.

    This should be a non-starter. It’s being pushed by DeBlasio’s real estate donors, but will constrain the yards from then on.

    The real estate industry is placing $billions in bets based on the future availability of a transit system that isn’t going to be working much in a decade or two. It’s ridiculous.

    We’re probably talking about having the city borrow money, and then exempting the development from property taxes for 45 years.

    Because that’s “progressive” if it helps DeBlasio run for President or Senate or something.

  • ortcutt

    Our zoning policies are crazy in that we are considering developing Sunnyside Yards at great cost (building over an active rail yard is expensive) and we can’t even get zoning for high-rise development on Northern Blvd. It’s like running the LaGuardia Airtrain in the wrong direction.

  • Mike

    “Several people also brought up the possibility of a multi-modal transit hub, which could connect a new subway line”

    I wish this was a possibility but these people are dreaming. It took 100 years to get the second ave line built and they only managed to do about 30 blocks; and the population density of Sunnyside is much lower than the UES. I think the best they can hope for is to increase the number or cars/frequency on the 7 and adding a LIRR station. I think an LIRR station would help a lot, especially if the proposal to only charge the Metrocard fare on the LIRR for travel within the city limits is implemented.

  • Reggie

    “Vishaan Chakrabarti … is in charge of the decades-long, multi-phase planning process….” Just the planning is going to take decades?

