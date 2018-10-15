Monday’s Headlines: Lots of Stuff Going on Tonight Edition
Tell Sir Bob Geldoff to stuff it — I love Mondays. Why? Because that’s when most of the great community meetings are happening. Tonight, Streetsblog will have two great reporters — David Meyer and Laura Shepard — covering community meetings about Northern Boulevard in Queens and Amsterdam Avenue in upper Manhattan. Meanwhile, StreetsPAC is having a fundraiser for State Senator Marty Golden’s opponent, Andrew Gounardes.
And here’s today’s news:
- I was sad to hear about the death of legendary New Yorker, Cy Adler, who did more for basic walking than almost anyone — and he was a friend to journalists, like a very young Gersh Kuntzman in the 1980s. In the words of Daily News editorial writer Michael Aronson, Adler was “a real New York character, who did lots of good for lots of people.” (NYDN)
- In an op-ed column, New York treasure Harry Siegel was in full hot take mode against our elected officials in Albany — singling out State Senator Marty “It Was An Accident!” Golden for running down a woman and blaming her for it. (NYDN). Meanwhile, Golden’s Democratic challenger Andrew Gounardes drew raves from street safety advocates for this interview with the Light at the End of the Tunnel podcast.
- Really? Chuck Schumer did a “Sunday Schumer” on stretch limo safety? Really? Doesn’t the most powerful Senate Democrat have better things to do … like stop being a rubber stamp for President Trump’s judges? (NY Post, amNY)
- Our friends at Chekpeds (and, full disclosure, Streetsblog board member Christine Berthet) turned a parking lot sidewalk into a gorgeous public space. (NY Yimby)
- Council Members Jumaane Williams and Chaim Deutsch are still blaming about everything except cars for congestion on Kings Highway. (Bklyner)
- ICYMI: Fast Company joined the many outlets expressing concern that driverless cars have a downside (ya think?).
- Anti-bike and anti-transit residents of Riverdale are still complaining about safety improvements. (Riverdale Press)