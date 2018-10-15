Monday’s Headlines: Lots of Stuff Going on Tonight Edition

Tell Sir Bob Geldoff to stuff it — I love Mondays. Why? Because that’s when most of the great community meetings are happening. Tonight, Streetsblog will have two great reporters — David Meyer and Laura Shepard — covering community meetings about Northern Boulevard in Queens and Amsterdam Avenue in upper Manhattan. Meanwhile, StreetsPAC is having a fundraiser for State Senator Marty Golden’s opponent, Andrew Gounardes.

And here’s today’s news: