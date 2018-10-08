Monday’s Headlines: Indigenous Peoples Day Edition
Some call it Columbus Day, but Streetsblog will take today off to honor the explorer’s native victims — and to come back strong on Tuesday with some blockbuster stories.
For now, the news…
- The Post’s Nicole Gelinas says “neigh” to Mayor de Blasio’s latest bid to ruin the horse carriage industry.
- The Post added some good details to Friday’s story about the driver who killed an 84-year-old woman on the Upper East Side. (NY Post)
- The head of the TLC got razzed when she dropped by a vigil for a taxi driver who committed suicide. (NYDN, NY Post, NY Times)
- Lots of people were talking on Sunday about why it will be impossible for humanity to stop global warming in time, but Doug Gordon’s tweet put it in true #deblasiosnewyork perspective.
- Here’s one for all of us as obsessed with Darius McCollum as Darius McCollum is with stealing trains. (NY1)
- ICYMI: De Blasio is underwater with ferry subsidy payments. (NY1)
- Another ICYMI: The upstate limousine crash that killed 20 people is one of the deadliest car crashes ever in this country. (NYDN, NY Times)
- Here’s a 48-second video that show why we need all-door boarding. (TransitCenter)
- Apparently, the new Bath Avenue bike lane isn’t discouraging double-parking at all. (Bike South Brooklyn)
- Let’s talk about replacing the Union Street Bridge in Brooklyn. (Bklyner)
- Bike Snob took a weekend picture of Dyckman Street showing Mayor de Blasio still hasn’t restored the bike lane that DOT intended to remove. I’ve asked DOT for clarification for two weeks. Maybe I’ll get an answer soon?