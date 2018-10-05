BREAKING: Land Rover Driver Kills Senior on Upper East Side

A driver ran down and killed an 84-year-old woman on East 79th Street in Manhattan on Friday afternoon — but the luxury car owner was not charged, police said.

According to very limited information provided by the NYPD, the pedestrian was on Madison Avenue at around 3:20 p.m. when the driver of a gray Land Rover lost control of his car as he tried to make a left turn onto E. 79th Street and mounted the curb instead, striking the victim. The driver ended up under a scaffolding at a construction site.

“Upon arrival officers discovered [the victim] unconscious and unresponsive with trauma to her head and body,” NYPD said in a statement. She could not be revived and died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, cops said.

UPPER EAST SIDE: Approx 1 hr ago, @NYPDnews and @FDNY responded to E 79 St / Madison Ave for reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.Victim was pronounced dead at the scene. NYPD Highway CSI is investigating. The cause of the crash is unclear right now. Vid: @andrerivera801 pic.twitter.com/6AmaHtlDX1 — Citywide 911 News (@Citywide911) October 5, 2018

“There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad.”

Police are withholding the identity of the victim until her family is notified.

This is a breaking story. Check back later for updates.