BREAKING: Land Rover Driver Kills Senior on Upper East Side

Photo: Franz Golhen
Photo: Franz Golhen

A driver ran down and killed an 84-year-old woman on East 79th Street in Manhattan on Friday afternoon — but the luxury car owner was not charged, police said.

According to very limited information provided by the NYPD, the pedestrian was on Madison Avenue at around 3:20 p.m. when the driver of a gray Land Rover lost control of his car as he tried to make a left turn onto E. 79th Street and mounted the curb instead, striking the victim. The driver ended up under a scaffolding at a construction site.

“Upon arrival officers discovered [the victim] unconscious and unresponsive with trauma to her head and body,” NYPD said in a statement. She could not be revived and died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, cops said.

“There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad.”

Police are withholding the identity of the victim until her family is notified.

This is a breaking story. Check back later for updates.

