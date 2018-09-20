NYPD Security Plan for UN Meeting Kills First and Second Ave. Bike Lanes

Don't try to bike past here next week!

Drivers, take the tunnel. Cyclists, take a hike!

The NYPD will again close the crucial First Avenue bike lane between 40th and 51st streets and the Second Avenue bike lane between 57th and 42nd streets during next week’s United Nations General Assembly.

The paths will be closed from Saturday, Sept. 22 through Saturday, Sept. 29, according to Citi Bike, which tweeted the info.

Neither the DOT nor the NYPD gave Streetsblog a reason for the cycle shutdown. In years past, the NYPD has said the bike lane closures are a security measure, but that claim rings false, given that the First Avenue car tunnel that runs under the United Nations Plaza from 42nd to 48th Street will remain open during the General Assembly.

It is unclear why cyclists pose a greater threat to the United Nations complex than drivers, who will pass under it — and advocates were outraged.

“Closing key bike routes during special events sends the wrong message to New Yorkers who commute by bike,” said Joe Cutrufo, spokesperson for Transportation Alternatives. “It says the safety of people on two wheels is less important than the convenience of people in cars. That doesn’t mix well with Vision Zero.”

Many cyclists also pointed out the glaring irony: On Tuesday, DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg called on New Yorkers to cycle through the traffic-choked streets during the General Assembly, even announcing half-priced Citi Bike rentals for the entire “Gridlock Alert” period.

But don’t bother pedaling those bikes past the Secretariat building.

“Hypocrisy from @NYC_DOT – issuing a #GridlockAlert for Midtown that includes urging people to walk or bike, yet closing the only protected northbound #bikeNYC route east of Eighth Avenue. Utter bullshit. #UNGA happens EVERY YEAR – make a fucking plan for it!!!” tweeted Derek Magee.

More irony: At the same DOT press conference, New York’s International Affairs Commissioner Penny Abeywardena said she was excited that the general assembly would be taking up the issue of climate change — except, apparently, where bicycles are concerned, noted Austin Jain-Conti.

“It makes no sense that @NYC_DOT is promoting #bikenyc during the UN-related ‘Gridlock Alert’ days while key cycling routes in the most affected areas are closed. @NYCMayor, please ensure a coordinated effort to keep people moving!” added Ryan Smith on Twitter.

No provisions have been made for the thousands of cyclists who use the First and Second avenue lanes. Bike lawyer Steve Vaccaro called for a temporary protected lane on Third Avenue. Cyclist Angela Stach emphasized the danger to cyclists.

“@NYC_DOT, you CANNOT in good conscience send cyclists into that car traffic with motorists who are pissed off and aggressive,” she posted on Twitter.

It’s not the first time officials have claimed that the UN has “unique security concerns.” A few years ago, then-Manhattan Borough President Scott Stringer used the phrase to justify reducing bike share stations near the international symbol of peace.

  • ItsEasyBeingGreen

    They don’t close the sidewalks on the west side of 1st Ave or on 2nd Ave at all do they?

    So long as anyone trying to ride a bike has to face the complete closure of all nearly-comfortable bike lanes on the entire east side of Manhattan, this is not a bike friendly city.

    A lot of people don’t follow the news about bike facilities or on social media (and DOT hasn’t even announced this on social media!). A lot of people will try cycling next week and run into this without any warning at all.

    This is not a bike-friendly city until shit like this doesn’t happen. All the PR in the world won’t change that, only bike lanes that are high quality and that can be relied upon will.

  • AnoNYC

    It’ll be gridlock in the tunnel, just lane split.

    Pretty stupid they are closing the bike paths.

    And I assume the SBS bus lane only service through that area will be suspended as well.

  • Larry Littlefield

    Second Avenue isn’t next to the U.N. is it?
    Perhaps the bike lanes are closed to facilitate parking? Are vehicles parked in them?

  • Sure, but they’re giving everyone 50% of of a three-day Citi Bike pass!

    At this point, I wouldn’t be surprised if they gave everyone in the city a free bike share membership… but removed all the bikes and stations because of “security.”

  • Geck

    Yes. I unknowingly rode into this mess last year. Totally bogus security theater. Cops forced me off 1st Avenue while the street was clogged with cars and trucks.

  • Simon Phearson

    It comes down to using the bike lanes as official-traffic only lanes, if I remember last year’s closures correctly. Everyone else sits in gridlock. That must be why they’re “closing” the Second Ave lane as high up as the bridge, I’ll bet.

  • William Lawson

    If there’s anywhere that cyclists need protection from psychotic, arrogant motorists who have “diplomatic immunity” it’s the vicinity of the UN. Their diplomat plates are their placards and they abuse them by ignoring red lights and refusing to yield to cyclists or pedestrians when they make turns.

  • Simon Phearson

    Yeah – the diplomatic plates are worse than the livery drivers, in my experience. Some of the most dangerously aggressive small-vehicle driving behavior I encounter.

  • Alexis Leonardo Solórzano

    If the 2nd Ave and 1st Ave bike lanes are closed off, we’ll just use the adjacent travel lane.
    Just sayin’…

  • JarekFA

    They’ve outlawed that as well.

