Streetsblog’s Guide to Thursday’s Senate and Assembly Primaries

You can't tell the players without a scorecard — or without Streetsblog's candidate questionnaires!

The primaries are Thursday. Photo: Shannon McGee/Flickr
Insurgent candidates are challenging incumbents in Albany this year like never before — and for good reason: The State Senate’s failure to pass speed camera legislation this summer, the legislature’s stall on congestion pricing, and the upper chamber’s general political dysfunction are motivating people to focus on whether Albany itself is working.

So Streetsblog asked candidates in the upcoming Democratic primaries to answer basic questions about street safety and mobility. Click below for their answers (and click here if you need a map to know what Senate or Assembly district you’re in):

Senate District 11 (Queens): John Liu vs. Tony Avella

Senate District 13 (Queens): Jessica Ramos vs. Jose Peralta

Senate District 18 (Brooklyn): Julia Salazar vs. Martin Dilan

Senate District 20 (Brooklyn): Zellnor Myrie vs. Jesse Hamilton

Senate District 22 (Brooklyn): Andrew Gounardes vs. Ross Barkan (winner faces Marty Golden)

Senate District 23 (Brooklyn-S.I.): Jasmine Robinson vs. Diane Savino

Senate District 31 (West Side of Manhattan): Robert Jackson vs. Marisol Alcantara

Senate District 34 (Bronx): Alessandra Biaggi vs. Jeff Klein

Assembly District 39 (Queens): Catalina Cruz vs. Ari Espinal

Assembly District 46 (Brooklyn): Mathylde Frontus vs. Ethan Lustig-Elgrably.

The primary elections are Thursday, Sept. 13 and polls are open from 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Click here to find your polling place.

