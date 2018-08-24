Friday’s Headlines — Bike Snob Goes Full Zen Edition

Some interesting tidbits to start the weekend:

I’m not going anywhere this weekend — except maybe to Soundview on one of Mayor de Blasio’s heavily subsidized pleasure cruises — so if something’s gone wrong in your neighborhood, why not send me an email (and then I’ll send David Meyer to check it out).

  • Guest

    The Tish James bike lane picture looks like Union Square… not The Bronx?

  • Larry Littlefield

    Pre-term limits, when the City Council was composed of perpetual self-serving and special interest serving hacks like the state legislature, one could argue that Community Boards were needed to actually “represent the community.”

    Not now. Your member of the City Council faced an actual election within the past five years, and thus represent the community themselves.

    The community boards should see term limits as a last shot to regain relevance, and limit the argument for elimination.

    Meanwhile, the argument to eliminate the Borough Presidents just got stronger.

  • Tooscrapps

    Minor quibble: Tish James had 2 speed camera violations. 7 total violations.

  • Daphna

    The Daily News also carried an article yesterday 8/23/2018 “Beeps fight local board term limits” about the letter of four borough presidents the “express serious concerns” about a proposal to require term limits for members of community boards.
    The borough presidents should not be re-appointing the same people over and over for decades anyway. Each term is only two years. The borough presidents should want to shape their community boards to best serve the communities and this would mean having turnover. The borough presidents ideally should be promoting turnover and rational limits on time served with or without official term limits.

  • Daphna

    Tish James has 7 motor vehicle violations. She speeds. She illegally parks in the bike lane. She is running to be Attorney General – but does not follow the law herself – evidently considers herself above the motor vehicle laws that are aimed at safety – and this person wants to be NYC’s top law enforcer and hold others accountable for violating the law??

  • Tooscrapps

    Alright… but still not “SEVEN speed camera violations!”…

  • ItsEasyBeingGreen

    The 3 red lights brings it up to 5 total camera violations.

  • Larry Littlefield

    It’s too late for a transit lockbox — as a huge share of dedicated MTA revenues will be going to debt service and pensions anyway.

    What is needed now is the opposite of a lockbox — lots of money from outside flowing in from outside.

    Or — not paying all of those debts and pensions. Either through bankruptcy or sky-high inflation that once again reduces their real value, as in the 1970s.

  • Tooscrapps

    Still not “SEVEN speed camera violations!”…