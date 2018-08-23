Ninth Street Protected Bike Lane Taking Shape, Albeit With Narrower-Than-Normal Bike Lanes

After a fatal crash, city officials went to the drawing board to create a safer street.

The redesign of Ninth Street in Park Slope has created protected bike lanes on both sides, albeit tighter lanes than others in the city. Photo: Gersh Kuntzman
No passing!

City and local officials on Thursday heralded the redesign of Ninth Street in Park Slope as green paint, new no-parking areas and pedestrian buffers are well on the way towards a mid-September completion — but cyclists won’t be imagining things if they feel a little squeezed.

The new protected bike lanes on the deadly stretch between Prospect Park West and Third Avenue will be only four feet wide, with a three-foot barrier alongside parked cars, rather than the standard five-foot width.

Of course, even with the city's press corps watching, and city officials championing their new bike lane, trucks were still illegally parked on Ninth Street, creating a safety hazard...and bad optics.
The cozy confines will likely be an issue on both the westbound lane, which goes downhill, allowing cyclists to pick up speed, and on the eastbound side, where it will be difficult to pass cyclists struggling to go uphill.

But the Department of Transportation’s Brooklyn Commissioner Keith Bray said the narrower lanes were necessary to accomplish everything the city hoped to fix.

“It’s a newer design of a protected bike lane on a two-way street,” he said at a press conference on Sixth Avenue, one block from where a driver struck and killed two children in March, creating the outcry that sent DOT to the drawing board.

Yes, it's real and it's spectacular. Borough President Eric Adams touches the new green paint to make sure he's not dreaming.
Bray touted other safety measures — such as additional loading zones to reduce double-parking; left-turn bays to maintain car flow; additional space for pedestrians; and extra paint on corners to slow down drivers as they make right turns — that will make the roadway “safer for all users.”

And that’s a crucial priority on Ninth Street, where 12 people were killed or seriously injured since 2012, putting it, Bray said, in the top third of the most-dangerous stretches in Brooklyn.

But the bike lane in the redesign does not meet the five-foot minimum established by the National Association of City Transportation Officials, a national group that advocates for good urban design. And the roadway does not meet Vision Zero design standards being advocated by Transportation Alternatives and Families for Safe Streets, which call for 10- or 10.5-foot wide travel lanes for vehicles.

Ninth Street remains 11 feet wide, as it was before the death of Joshua Lew and Abigail Blumenstein under the wheels of driver Dorothy Bruns.

Both Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and Council Member Brad Lander (D-Park Slope) paused for a moment of silence at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Ninth Street, where Lew and Blumenstein were killed. Adams placed a bouquet of flowers and called on New Yorkers to “transform our thinking” about the automobile culture.

“We must share our streets,” he said.

For his part, Lander called on Governor Andrew Cuomo to call the State Senate back into session to vote on an Assembly bill that would reauthorize and expand the city’s speed cameras, which went dark in July after the Senate failed to act on the bill approved by its counterpart chamber.

Amy Cohen of Families for Safe Street put it tersely: “We can’t only paint the street after they’re dead.”

    I take this route daily. This is better, I suppose. I got caught behind a slower bike yesterday going uphill. I find 5th avenue to be much more dangerous than 9th street. As always, the culprit is parking. I attended the CB6 transportation committee which unanimously supported the redesign. There was some light kvetching about the loss of parking and some real stupid fears expressed about “now my child might run into the street and get hit by a bike” and “I need to load my child’s car seat on 9th street and this will make it more dangerous since I have to double park.”

    So, while this CB is almost certainly the most bike friendly in all of NYC — even entertaining removing substantially more parking would be a total non-starter I imagine, even though, the car parking volumes on 9th street, can’t be that high. That’s the thing that pisses me off the most. 9th st isn’t a super busy commercial corridor such that you have rampant double-parking the entire duration. You have people stopping for 5 min to go to the post office and mcdonalds. But otherwise, as it makes sense given the high residential density and proximity to the R/F/G and numerous bus lines, the vast majority of people get here on foot, bus, train or bike.

    So, while I guess this is an improvement I think on the bike infrastructure it’s more of a wash given the narrow bike lanes and sense of feeling trapped versus the status quo ante of a very wide buffer and low car volumes. The real safety enhancement, which is substantial as my family crosses 9th on foot with stroller in hand a lot — is the shortened pedestrian crossings with the refuges.

    I think another overlooked but related issue is the failure to install curb extensions when making curb cuts ADA complaint. I understand that curb extensions on their own are expensive — but when you’re tearing up the curb already to make the cuts ADA accessible, the marginal cost to making them into a curb extension has to be affordable.

  • When it came to Seaman Avenue in Inwood, Brad Aaron’s reporting for Streetsblog informed me that DOT decided that the street was too narrow for full size lanes on either side and therefore one side would have sharrows. Now that DOT has changed the implementation of its policy, will they go back and add narrower bike lanes to other streets like Seaman?

    The next mayor needs to make reducing the number of cars in this city a top priority. That’s the only way things will get safer and the only way we won’t get stuck with substandard designs like this. It took dead people to… take 2% of the space away from cars? Come on.

