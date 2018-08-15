Today’s Headlines

- Motorist Who Hit 11-Year-Old Richard Granville Didn’t Have a Valid License (ABC)
- News to State Senate: Give NYC’s Speed Cameras Back Now
- Paul White Talks With Errol Louis About Recent Cyclist Injuries and Deaths (NY1)
- News Still Shaming Madison Lyden for Not Wearing Helmet to Protect Her From Giant Truck
- Molinaro Goes After Cuomo on MTA Neglect (Politico, Post)
- State AG Candidates Can’t Wait to Meddle in NYC Transportation Policy (Politico)
- Soundview Ferry Service Starts Today (NY1)
- Subway Conductors May Be Getting Body Cameras (Gothamist, NY1)
- Buried Lede: NYPD Is Enforcing the Jefferson Avenue Bike Lane (Post)
- Box Truck Driver Kills Man in East Williamsburg Parking Lot (News, Post)
- Dump Truck Driver Critically Injures Man on Northern Blvd. and Flees (ABC)
- Shutting the Brooklyn Bridge to Transport a Prisoner Is So NYPD (NYT)