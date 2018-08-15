Today’s Headlines

  • Motorist Who Hit 11-Year-Old Richard Granville Didn’t Have a Valid License (ABC)
  • News to State Senate: Give NYC’s Speed Cameras Back Now
  • Paul White Talks With Errol Louis About Recent Cyclist Injuries and Deaths (NY1)
  • News Still Shaming Madison Lyden for Not Wearing Helmet to Protect Her From Giant Truck
  • Molinaro Goes After Cuomo on MTA Neglect (PoliticoPost)
  • State AG Candidates Can’t Wait to Meddle in NYC Transportation Policy (Politico)
  • Soundview Ferry Service Starts Today (NY1)
  • Subway Conductors May Be Getting Body Cameras (GothamistNY1)
  • Buried Lede: NYPD Is Enforcing the Jefferson Avenue Bike Lane (Post)
  • Box Truck Driver Kills Man in East Williamsburg Parking Lot (NewsPost)
  • Dump Truck Driver Critically Injures Man on Northern Blvd. and Flees (ABC)
  • Shutting the Brooklyn Bridge to Transport a Prisoner Is So NYPD (NYT)
  • Larry Littlefield

    So an Upstate Republican is concerned about NYC infrastructure? Or does he just think too much maintenance money is being spent on the New York City subway?

    Where does he think all the money that wasn’t spent on the subway went? Hint — it isn’t that taxes are relatively low here.

    “Since the MTA is in what he repeatedly called a “death spiral,” the governor should more effectively use his emergency-order authority to focus the MTA’s attention on what matters, much as former Gov. George Pataki did after Sept. 11, he said.”

    Pataki? Really? Of all the guilty parties, he is the guiltiest. He’s the reason that I’m only someone ticked rather than enraged at Cuomo.

    What might have mattered was electing Golisano in 1994 instead of Pataki, and Suozzi in 2006 instead of Spitzer.

  • William Lawson

    I am sick to the back teeth of the victim blaming of dead cyclists. Her not wearing a helmet was as much of a contributing factor to her death as it would have been if she’d been pushed down some stairs. When a car overturns and the driver dies of head injuries from the top being crushed, how many journalists write “and the fact that he was not wearing a helmet was almost certainly a contributing factor?”

    I’ve had it with people trying to tell me that cycling is “just different” when I point out other everyday activities which regularly lead to head injuries. You’re probably as likely to slip on ice and crack your head as you are to do it in a bike crash. Almost as many people die from stair falls as they do in car crashes. People fall off step ladders and roofs all the time, and they die. A huge number of these deaths could have been prevented if the victim had been wearing a helmet, but the collective mainstream attitude is to make an arbitrary distinction between cycling and other potentially dangerous activities and to conclude that cycling alone is dangerous enough to warrant compulsory helmet wearing.

    And here’s the thing about these “collective mainstream attitudes.” When you make logical arguments to refute them, people call you a “nut job” and a “fanatic.” There’s a psychology paper in here somewhere.

  • Maggie
  • Larry Littlefield

    “Over the last five years, Martin J. Golden, a Brooklyn Republican state senator, has pushed for a tax subsidy in support of video game production in New York State, similar to the existing program that sets aside $420 million for movie and television production. That effort has turned into a long game of “Mother May I?” with Governor Andrew M. Cuomo.”

    I don’t know what’s worse. Handing out lots of tax breaks in a place with the highest overall tax burden in the country, leading to even higher taxes on everyone else.

    Or handing out lots of tax breaks and subsidies in the low tax so-called Red States, where revenues are inadequate as it is.

    What I do know is that 20 percent of private business establishments turn over every year, and one-third of your jobs are in establishments that did not exist five years prior. In the face of that, what business does the government have picking out individual businesses for special treatment?

    It’s a joke. But there is worse.

    The exemption of all public employee retirement income from New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The 421a property tax exemption for new development — now up to 45 years! The differential treatment of 1-4 family homes in NYC property taxes (which benefits me).

    https://larrylittlefield.wordpress.com/2015/03/06/taxes-generational-equity-new-york-state-and-new-york-city-in-2014/

    And the vastly lower taxation of investment and retirement income relative to work income at the federal level.

    https://larrylittlefield.wordpress.com/2015/03/04/taxes-generational-equity-federal-taxes-in-2014/

  • sbauman

    I suggest that cameras be used to eliminate conductors on NYCT subways. They’ve been eliminated on virtually every other system in the world. They’re an anachronism from before multiple unit door control (pre 1925).