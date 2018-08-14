Hit-and-Run Driver Rams Child Riding Bike Near Queens Schools

The victim, an 11-year-old boy, was hospitalized in stable condition. The crash occurred in an area that could have been covered by speed cameras, had Senate Republicans not killed the program.

Video still: Twitter/NYCityAlerts

A driver ran over a child on a bike in Far Rockaway and fled the scene yesterday.

The 11-year-old boy was turning left from Healy Avenue onto southbound Dickens Street at around 7:40 p.m. Monday when the northbound driver struck him head-on, according to NYPD and video of the crash.

The victim was transported to Long Island Jewish Hospital in stable condition.

NYPD told CBS the driver had the right of way but will likely face charges for fleeing the scene.

Video shows the driver hit the victim at high speed, throwing the child into the air. The motorist did not slow down after impact.

Police arrested a suspect this afternoon, according to @NYCityAlerts.

The collision occurred in the 101st Precinct, in close proximity to multiple school zones, reporter Josefa Velasquez noted on Twitter.

The area did not previously have speed enforcement cameras. Even before State Senate Republicans killed the program, its range was limited by arbitrary restrictions imposed by Albany lawmakers, including recidivist reckless driver Marty Golden.

Had Albany passed legislation to expand the program this year, however, this part of Queens might have been covered. As long as cameras remain inactive, drivers like this sociopath will continue to terrorize other street users.

Update: Here’s Transportation Alternatives Executive Director Paul Steely White’s statement regarding the crash:

The video of this child being maimed is horrifying and testament to a city where there are no consequences — not even a speed camera ticket — for reckless driving. Senate Leader John Flanagan and Senator Marty Golden are responsible, and should know that child’s blood is on their hands.

Three weeks ago, the Senate Republican majority ushered in a state of lawlessness in New York City, when they dismantled a lifesaving speed camera program. Yesterday’s crash was less than a 1/3 mile from two schools — the location could have been protected by a speed camera, if not for Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan and Senator Marty Golden. In 2018, in the so-called era of Vision Zero, an 11-year-old should be safe to ride their bike on a neighborhood street, but without action from Senate Republicans, I have no doubt New York City will see an increase in frequency of horrific incidents like we saw yesterday.

  • Joe R.

    Looks like the driver was going 40 to 45 mph. Much too fast on a street where you would expect children. Granted, the kid blew the stop sign, but again this isn’t something you wouldn’t expect on a street like this. The driver should have exercised enough caution to be able to avoid anything which might reasonable occur on a residential street like that, like a kid on a bike riding past a stop sign. The icing on the cake was the fact he/she didn’t even stop. I sure the suspect used this line: “Hey officer, I didn’t realize I hit someone.”

  • Bob Sanders

    Electric scooters are dangerous

  • sbauman

    Here’s a view of what the driver saw approaching the intersection, courtesy of StreetView

    https://www.google.com/maps/@40.6048557,-73.7607567,3a,75y,10.57h,98.63t/data=!3m6!1e1!3m4!1sVAROH-bEUonsc0yjbmT9VA!2e0!7i13312!8i6656?hl=en&authuser=0

    The bicycle came into the driver’s path from a street on the right. What street is that? Parked cars obscure the view and there are no markings on the street to indicate a crosswalk.

    The only intersection a driver sees is the one on the left. The intersection on the right is 80 feet beyond it. There’s a mandated way of warning drivers of hazards. It’s FHWA MUTCD Sign W2-7L

    http://store.hallsigns.com/assets/images/W2-7L.png

    NYCDOT should examine all uncontrolled intersections (no traffic control devices) for view. Those that are obscured by parked cars, etc. need to be protected by signage.

  • Joe R.

    There’s no reason intersections should be obscured by parked cars. The rule should be no parking within at least 25 feet of a crosswalk (or where the crosswalk would be if it’s an unmarked crosswalk). Large vehicles like SUVs or vans should be prohibited from parking closer than 75 feet to a crosswalk.

  • com63

    How’s the kid doing?

