Today’s Headlines
- District Attorneys to State Senate: Bring Back Speed Cameras (Post, WNYC)
- Get Your Uber Vote News and Talking Points (NYT; News 1, 2; Crain’s; Post 1, 2)
- L Riders Brace for Shutdown Preview, Starting This Weekend (BK Paper)
- BIC Bans Sanitation Salvage Driver But Leaves Company Alone (News)
- Nice Long-Form City & State Piece on the Fight for Waste Carting Reforms
- Brooklyn Paper Covers Last Week’s Speed Cam Walk-a-Thon at Marty Golden’s Office
- Tourist Assaulted for Knocking on Car Windows in LIC Has Died (Post)
- 32nd Precinct Too Busy Harassing Cyclists to Ticket St. Nick Bike Lane Blockers (Bike Snob/TransAlt)
- Advance Primer on New SI Express Bus Routes and Schedules
