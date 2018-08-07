Today’s Headlines
- Uber Driver: There Are Too Many Uber Drivers, Not Enough Fares (News)
- Constantinides to DOT: Fix 23rd Avenue Where Xellea Samonte Was Killed (TL)
- Canarsie Tube Subways Will Shut Down for 15 Weekends Before Official L Shutdown (AMNY, Gothamist)
- More on Trottenberg and Byford’s Rosy Tour of the L Train Replacement Busway (News, AMNY)
- This Heat Can’t Stop Carl Heastie From Biking to Work (Gothamist)
- JUMP’s Spotty Bike Availability Gets Picked Up by the Post
- Lyft’s Aggressive PR Isn’t Winning Any Friends (Politico)
- Riders Love New MTA Para-Transit Pilot But It’s Too Expensive to Scale Up (WSJ)
- Sandor Szabo Committed the Transgression of Tapping a Car, Now He’s Likely to Die (News)
- Gothamist Has Photos of Soggy Summer Streets
