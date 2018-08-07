Today’s Headlines

  • Uber Driver: There Are Too Many Uber Drivers, Not Enough Fares (News)
  • Constantinides to DOT: Fix 23rd Avenue Where Xellea Samonte Was Killed (TL)
  • Canarsie Tube Subways Will Shut Down for 15 Weekends Before Official L Shutdown (AMNY, Gothamist)
  • More on Trottenberg and Byford’s Rosy Tour of the L Train Replacement Busway (News, AMNY)
  • This Heat Can’t Stop Carl Heastie From Biking to Work (Gothamist)
  • JUMP’s Spotty Bike Availability Gets Picked Up by the Post
  • Lyft’s Aggressive PR Isn’t Winning Any Friends (Politico)
  • Riders Love New MTA Para-Transit Pilot But It’s Too Expensive to Scale Up (WSJ)
  • Sandor Szabo Committed the Transgression of Tapping a Car, Now He’s Likely to Die (News)
  • Gothamist Has Photos of Soggy Summer Streets

More headlines at Streetsblog USA

  • mfs

    Is the e-hail program too expensive to scale up? The WSJ article wasn’t clear- the article seemed to merge several version of e-hail together. There is also a capital cost to the traditional Access-a-Ride that I’m not sure is included in the traditional $65/ride cost, which may not necessarily be true for some version of e-hail.

  • ohnonononono

    The paratransit e-hail story is kind of hilarious. Who would think that getting an on-demand mobile-hail cab ride with door-to-door service would be tremendously more popular than using regular Access-a-Ride vans that you have to reserve a day in advance and show up an hour late and pick and drop people off along the way? Why would the MTA not consider that the traditional Access-a-Ride service is awful and providing better service results in more ridership? You’re basically just giving AAR users free cab rides included with their Metrocards…