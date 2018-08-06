You Had One Job: Schermerhorn Street Repaving Leaves Cyclists Out of Room

Someone wrote the word "BUMP" just too damn big to accommodate the bike lane.

Here’s today’s metaphor for how America’s car-centric culture sees cyclists: In the way.

Contractors for the Department of Transportation recently repaved Schermerhorn Street between Court and Clinton streets in Brooklyn Heights — but the person who restriped the roadway not only forgot to repaint the bike lane, but he or she also wrote the word “BUMP” so wide that the work will have to be done all over again if the city restores the cycling path (photo above).

Here’s how the roadway looked before the repaving…

And here’s what it should look like…

This is what bike lane and "BUMP" paint should look like. Photo: Gersh Kuntzman

The city should restore the bike lane to Schermerhorn Street between Court and Clinton streets because it is a key route around the mess of Downtown Brooklyn, linking riders from Smith Street to the Clinton Street bike path (see map below):

Streetsblog has asked DOT what’s going on and will update this story later.

    Why does the city accommodate drivers to the point of alerting them when a speed bump is coming up in the first place? Let drivers navigate the streets slowly and cautiously because a bump or hump could appear at any time. Speed bumps are way overblown as a traffic-calming device anyway, but where installed cyclists should be afforded a way around them.

