Today’s Headlines
- Taxi and Uber Drivers Both Support a Cap on Ride-Hailing Companies (NYT)
- New York Building Congress: Fight Traffic With Congestion Pricing, Not an Uber Cap (Post)
- GOP AG Candidate: Uber Cap Discriminates Against Black Taxi Riders (Post)
- De Blasio Says He’s Solving the Problem of Cabbies Refusing Fares to People of Color (Crain’s)
- Historian Pegs 1979 Law as the Source of Today’s Taxi Worker Labor Woes (News)
- The Worst Car Pollution in NYC Is on Staten Island (Advance)
- DOT Wrapping Up Woodhaven Blvd SBS Improvements Originally Slated for 2017 (QNS)
- B82 Driver Charged With DWI, Reckless Driving After Crashing Bus With 9 Passengers On Board (News)
- Motorcyclist Crashes in Howard Beach, Killing Passenger (News)
- Tony Avella Blathers on Against Northern Blvd Bike Lane in Douglaston (TL)
