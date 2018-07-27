Today’s Headlines

  • NYPD MIA as Motorists Speed Past Schools (Post); Post to Albany: Fix This
  • Flanagan: Don’t Count on Special Session (Times Union 1, 2)
  • Council Bills Would Cap Uber and Establish Driver Pay Rules (NYTPolitico)
  • News: Leave Biennial Fare Hikes Alone
  • MTA “Emergency” Spending Spree Has Cuomo’s Fingerprints All Over It (Gothamist)
  • Aaron Gordon Talks With Brian Lehrer About the Subway Action Plan (WNYC)
  • Borough Hall Subway Station Resumes Collapsing (BK Paper)
  • Advance Wants to Hear From Staten Island Express Bus Riders
  • Luxe L Shuttle Gets Uncritical Ink From the Post; See Gothamist for IRL Coverage
  • Drunk Driver Hits Two People Waiting for Bus in Gramercy Park (AMNY)
  • NYPD Looking for Cyclist Who Critically Injured Man in Sunset Park and Fled (BK Paper)
  • Larry Littlefield

    I agree with the News, and always have.

    “Before, the MTA and its elected masters sidestepped needed increases out of political fear. That starved the agency of cash, hurting service. Then, when the fare absolutely had to climb, riders got socked with shocking spikes.”

    There was a 10 percent increase under the first Governor Cuomo, but that was the exception. Mostly it was 25 percent, 50 percent, 100 percent.

    And who benefitted from the fact that fares had not been raised previously? Those who moved away, or aged out of the workforce and stopped using transit aside from an occasional half fare ride.

    People don’t want to face it, but riders are among the many interests who pillaged the future of our transit system. Everybody was thrilled when the real fare per unlinked trip plunged. Thought someone else would pay. Someone else is paying, if you aren’t here anymore.

    If, in real dollars, transit riders had been paying all along what they are paying now, the MTA would have borrowed $6.5 billion less, as of a few years ago. That’s the Straphangers’ share of the $37 billion plus in debt under the “everybody wins” deals of the Generation Greed era.

    Thanks to that era, people who don’t want to pay for things will not have them. Given the revenues advanced from the future and costs deferred to that future, it is possible for people to pay and not have things anyway. But not the other way around.