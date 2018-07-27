Today’s Headlines

- NYPD MIA as Motorists Speed Past Schools (Post); Post to Albany: Fix This
- Flanagan: Don’t Count on Special Session (Times Union 1, 2)
- Council Bills Would Cap Uber and Establish Driver Pay Rules (NYT, Politico)
- News: Leave Biennial Fare Hikes Alone
- MTA “Emergency” Spending Spree Has Cuomo’s Fingerprints All Over It (Gothamist)
- Aaron Gordon Talks With Brian Lehrer About the Subway Action Plan (WNYC)
- Borough Hall Subway Station Resumes Collapsing (BK Paper)
- Advance Wants to Hear From Staten Island Express Bus Riders
- Luxe L Shuttle Gets Uncritical Ink From the Post; See Gothamist for IRL Coverage
- Drunk Driver Hits Two People Waiting for Bus in Gramercy Park (AMNY)
- NYPD Looking for Cyclist Who Critically Injured Man in Sunset Park and Fled (BK Paper)