Jimmy Van Bramer Admits His “Mistake” on Opposing Skillman Avenue Protected Lane — And Activists Cheer The Sunnyside council member had been slammed for his apparent waffling, but revealing his "regrets" helps heal the wound.

Queens Council Member Jimmy Van Bramer is being hailed on Thursday for admitting his “mistake” and openly discussing his regrets about the painful public process that will culminate later this year with the installation of two protected bike lanes in Sunnyside.

Van Bramer had initially called for better protection for cyclists on 43rd Avenue after deliveryman Gelacio Reyes was killed — only to back Community Board 2 when it rejected the city DOT plan. But today, he said he made a “mistake.”

Early response from street safety advocates is positive:

Here is Van Bramer’s full Twitter thread with more reaction below:

I know that good people are opposed to the lanes based on honest concerns. However, a scorched earth campaign against bike lanes continues to inflame & divide. So much misinformation is being spread. So much fear stoked. But facts matter. — Jimmy Van Bramer (@JimmyVanBramer) July 26, 2018

The bike lanes should happen. It’s the right thing to do. And even if there is a political price to pay for saying so, I should say it. So I am. — Jimmy Van Bramer (@JimmyVanBramer) July 26, 2018

The posts prompted much discussion and praise among activists…

Thank you very much Jimmy. You are absolutely right, and I very much appreciate you sorting through things and ultimately sticking by principals that you have embraced for years on other projects. This was the right thing to do. This will save lives and that must be our priority. https://t.co/8AwHxdg969 — ?Peter W Beadle? (@pwbnyc) July 26, 2018

Thank you jimmy! I was also going to apologize for being difficult to you over Twitter the last few weeks. This is very important you came out and said this! It really means a lot to all of us who care about safety and climate change etc. — Kyle Carscaden (@velo53x11) July 26, 2018

…but not from everyone, as this clearly sarcastic post shows:

Thank you for your leadership & speaking truth, consequences be damned! Some people wait to see which way the wind is blowing, and then wait some more, call some town halls, wait some more & call some more town halls, seek delays and wait some more. Not you – you lead! Thank you! — JarekFA (@JarekFA) July 26, 2018

Some even saw a larger message for politicians in general: