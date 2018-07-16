Test Riding Dockless Bike-Share in the Rockaways We put out a call for readers to try out the new dockless bike-share services and report back. Here's the first evaluation we got.

On Friday, two dockless bike-share companies — Pace and Lime — launched service in the Rockaways. It’s the first of four pilot areas where five bike-share providers will show their stuff before City Hall and DOT decide on a plan of action to expand bike-share.

To use Pace and Lime, you locate and unlock bikes via an app. Each trip costs a dollar per 30 minutes. For the first weekend, 50 Pace bikes and 100 Lime bikes were available, with each fleet scaling up to 200 bikes later in July.

At this early date, there’s only so much we can glean about how well each company’s product works. In a few months, we’ll have a better sense of their bike maintenance and distribution capabilities. But even then, these are small pilot areas that are very easy to operate compared to a fleet and coverage area of sufficient size to make bike-share a large-scale transportation option.

What we can evaluate is each company’s bicycles before absorbing any wear-and-tear, plus their mobile interfaces. So Streetsblog put out a call for people to try out the services and send us brief reports. Since one of the knocks on some of the dockless bike-share companies is that their bicycles aren’t sized well for taller people, we asked for volunteers at least six feet tall to do the testing.

Reader Jim Burke lives in the Rockaways. At 5’11” he’s a little shy of our preferred height threshold, but we decided that’s not disqualifying — taller than average works. Here are his first impressions from Saturday. Stay tuned for more reports as we check in on these bikes throughout the summer and fall.