Speed Cameras Save Lives

The head of the Department of Education calls on the State Senate to reconvene and pass the bill to extend and expand NYC's school zone speed camera program.

Kids and parents should be able to walk to school without speeding drivers jeopardizing their lives. Photo: Clarence Eckerson
Kids and parents should be able to walk to school without speeding drivers jeopardizing their lives. Photo: Clarence Eckerson

Schools Chancellor Richard A. Carranza is the head of the Department of Education and NYC Public Schools.

School’s out for the summer, but that doesn’t mean our work stops. In fact, some of our most important work happens during the summer months — professional development for staff and enrichment programs for students ensure that, come September, we’re ready to hit the ground running on the first day of school.

Schools Chancellor Richard A. Carranza. Photo: Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office
Schools Chancellor Richard A. Carranza. Photo: Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office

We need the State Senate to do their part over the summer to ensure students can safely travel to and from school when the next school year starts. With the failure to reauthorize and expand the City’s School Speed Zone Camera program, it’s lights out on our cameras on July 25 unless they return to Albany to take action.

We’re lucky to work with the best safety team in the world, the NYPD, and I feel confident they are keeping our kids safe inside our buildings. But what about when they’re crossing the street to get to school or walking down the street when they leave school? While NYPD has increased their enforcement against dangerous drivers, the problem is too big for them to address alone.

There is a common sense solution to this problem — speed cameras. They are a proven tool that make drivers more responsible and keep our school zones safer. It’s that simple — speed cameras keep our students safe. And their ability to safely travel to and from school is being threatened.

Mayor de Blasio has led the way on pedestrian safety. Governor Cuomo supports the extension and expansion of the speed cameras. And our Assembly has passed a bill in support of it. Now it is up to the Senate to get us to the finish line. Without passing a bill, the cameras already in place at 140 schools will be turned off soon, and the plan to place cameras on the most dangerous streets and in an additional 150 school speed zones will be halted.

Our families shouldn’t have to spend the summer worrying about a safety hazard that may be waiting for their children in the fall. They should be spending quality time together, having fun exploring the city and continuing to learn.

This is a straightforward issue with a clear solution. It’s a matter of life and death. 

  • DoctorMemory

    All this is true, but have you considered the fact that Marty Golden is an ex-cop and really likes driving fast? You have to consider all the stakeholders here.

  • ddartley

    Will you guys *please* add “school zone” before “speed cameras” when you run headlines on this particular camera program and what’s going on with Golden et al.? It more precisely refers to the actual story, and also appeals better to the public. Thanks.

  • vnm

    This is very well said.

  • ddartley

    (I do realize that the byline is Carranza’s, but if you can…)

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Cuomo Signs Speed Cam Bill Into Law

By Ben Fried |
Governor Andrew Cuomo has signed the speed camera bill into law, enabling New York City to use automated enforcement technology to deter speeding in school zones. The law lets the city operate 20 mobile speed enforcement cameras in school speed zones when school or after-school activities are in session, plus a short buffer of time […]

De Blasio and DOT Ring In the New School Year With More Speed Cameras

By Brad Aaron |
Mayor de Blasio and Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg today officially announced the expansion of the city’s speed camera program, which will eventually bring automated enforcement to 140 school zones across the boroughs. Today’s event also underscored the fact that streets around schools won’t be as safe as they could be, thanks to restrictions imposed by […]

Get Schooled in Livable Streets

By Rebecca Jacobs |
Students at PS 87 record car speeds. Last September, The Open Planning Project officially launched Livable Streets Education (LSE), to inspire students, teachers, and families to make the changes they want to see on their streets and in their neighborhoods. LSE’s learning units explore a range of topics, including the urban environment, traffic calming, biking […]