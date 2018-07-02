Today’s Headlines

  • Schools Terrorized By Speeders Already Have Traffic Signals — They Don’t Have Speed Cams (Post)
  • Post: “Marty Golden Thinks Laws Apply to Everyone But Him”
  • Gateway Shakeup Puts Port Authority Squarely in Charge of Tunnel Construction (News)
  • Daily News: Forget About Cuomo’s “AirTrain to Nowhere” and Extend the N to LaGuardia
  • Speeding Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Heriberta Ramirez, 42, on Bay Street Median (News)
  • Driver Kills Jose Cardoso, 32, on Brooklyn Sidewalk and Flees; Charged With Vehicular Manslaughter (Post)
  • Watching His Mother Die in a Collision Has Completely Traumatized 6-Year-Old Jayvon Williams (News)
  • Personal Cars Are Out of Central Park But the City’s Own Drivers Can Still Wreak Havoc (Gothamist)
  • The Times Checks in on the MTA’s Evolving Social Media Service Alert System
  • MTA Decides to Keep Bike Racks on the S53 and S93 (Advance)
  • Two More Astoria Subway Stations Close for Rehabs That Don’t Include Elevators (AMNY)
  • Shocker: Brooklyn CB 13 Preemptively Whining About Dockless Bike-Share (Bklyn Paper)
  • 8FH

    From the Post: “State Sen. Marty Golden (D-Brooklyn)”

    The old Fox-News-A-Roo.

  • Larry Littlefield

    To be fair to Senator Golden, he probably doesn’t think the rules apply to anyone else like him either. Just to the serfs.

  • 8FH

    My point is that Golden is a Republican, and the conservative Post Editorial Board is referring to him as a Democrat. This seems to be the MO of these outlets.

  • Maggie

    From CM Mark Treyger in the Bklyn Paper: “While I am strongly supportive of additional multi-modal transit alternatives, given Coney Island’s limited public transportation access…”

    what. Is there a different Coney Island than the one with four subway lines and five bus routes?

  • Fool

    This is probably the most cynical NY area governments are functionally useless sequences of headlines I have ever seen. Bail to Texas while you still can.

    Ref: “Schools Terrorized By Speeders Already Have Traffic Signals — They Don’t Have Speed Cams”
    –And some schools are directly across the street from police precincts. They don’t work either.

    Ref: “Gateway Shakeup Puts Port Authority Squarely in Charge of Tunnel Construction (News)”
    –There goes that plan.

    Ref: Daily News: Forget About Cuomo’s “AirTrain to Nowhere” and Extend the N to LaGuardia
    –lol

  • Larry Littlefield

    Probably just assume he is a Democrat, coming from Brooklyn. Not much difference at the state and local level, is there?

  • redbike

    Ha! I missed that. Thanks for catching it and pointing it out.

  • 8FH

    There’s a huge difference at the state level on infrastructure, energy, gun control, schools, election laws, etc. The state parties also both follow the national platforms.

  • AnoNYC

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on mass transportation:

    https://youtu.be/cZ_qOQlQCio?t=8m29s

    Sum up:

    Takes the bus and subway, realizes the importance of mass transportation in her district.

  • Larry Littlefield

    I saw an interview in which she said the most important concerns were education, health care and housing. Mass transit was not mentioned.

    Everyone claims they are in favor of everything and lower taxes on people like themselves. But in the end more is spent on some things and less on others.

  • Ian Turner

    Meanwhile in Texas…

    Speed cameras prohibited statewide. https://www.autoblog.com/2007/05/23/they-do-it-different-in-texas-speed-cameras-banned-statewide/

    Houston has “no zoning”, but requires >1 parking space for a studio https://www.houstontx.gov/planning/DevelopRegs/docs_pdfs/parking_req.pdf

    TXDot: Wider lanes are safer! https://twitter.com/TxDOTAustin/status/1010919278059630592

  • Fool

    Yes but the lower cost of living morethan makes up for the net increase of three cars you need!