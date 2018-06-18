This Week: A Better Hudson Greenway, a Smarter Sheridan Teardown, and Safer Bikeways for the West Side and Park Slope

The slate of events this week has major implications for the street network in Hunts Point, the West Side of Manhattan, and Park Slope. If you use these streets, get involved and speak up for policies that put walking and biking first.

Check the calendar for more info on these events.

Wednesday: The State DOT’s plan for new Bruckner ramps to the Hunts Point food market is exactly what local residents don’t want, putting truck traffic between the residential core of the neighborhood and the Bronx River. Speak out for a neighborhood-friendly plan that won’t put people in harm’s way at this public hearing. PS 74, 984 Faile Street, the Bronx. 5:00 p.m.

DOT's plan for a new segment of protected bike lane on 10th Avenue/Amsterdam Avenue between 54th Street and 72nd Street — connecting to the existing bike lane north of 72nd — is on the agenda of the Manhattan Community Board 4 transportation committee. Hotel Trades Council, 305 West 44th Street, Manhattan. 6:30 p.m.

The installation of clumsy concrete security barriers on the West Side Greenway will give way to permanent design changes, perhaps by next year. And those changes could make the greenway even more cramped and uncomfortable. It doesn't have to be that way. Manhattan Community Board 2 will discuss how to make the greenway better, not worse at this meeting. Greenwich Village Elementary School, 116 West 11th Street, Manhattan. 6:30 p.m.

The DOT plan to redesign Ninth Street in Park Slope with protected bike lanes is expected to be on the Brooklyn Community Board 6 transportation agenda. John Jay Educational Campus, 227 Seventh Avenue, Brooklyn. 6:30 p.m.

Watch the calendar for updates. Drop us a line if you have an event we should know about.