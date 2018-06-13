London’s Slow Zones Save Lives and New York’s Don’t. Here’s Why.

In New York's slow zones, speed humps are the only physical traffic calming measure. London uses a greater variety of traffic calming measures, installed more intensively.

Gateway treatments made with paint and signs haven't been enough to prevent reduce traffic injuries in NYC's neighborhood slow zones. Photo: Noah Kazis
Gateway treatments made with paint and signs haven't been enough to prevent reduce traffic injuries in NYC's neighborhood slow zones. Photo: Noah Kazis

New York’s quick and cheap approach to creating “neighborhood slow zones” isn’t working, according to a new paper from Columbia University graduate researcher Jonas Hagen.

NYC DOT launched its slow zone program in 2011, inspired by a similar effort in London to create 20 mph zones. There are now 28 slow zones across the five boroughs, each encompassing an average of 25 city blocks.

While the program generated enthusiasm from neighborhood groups and created a template for residents to organize for and opt into DOT traffic-calming efforts, the implementation wasn’t robust enough to reduce fatalities and injuries, Hagen concludes. But the London program, which included more physical street design changes, led to a measurable reduction in severe traffic collisions.

Hagen analyzed crash data before and after the implementation of 18 slow zones for his doctoral research paper, “Calming New York: An Examination of Neighborhood Slow Zones” [PDF]. He found no significant change in the rate of traffic injuries in the areas with slow zones compared to areas with no slow zones and similar street widths, street designs, and traffic patterns.

In those 18 slow zones, overall traffic fatalities and injuries fell 10 percent, primarily among motor vehicle occupants. Injuries to people walking or biking actually increased 6 percent. The control streets saw statistically similar trends.

In London, the effects of 20 mph zones were different, preventing dozens of fatalities or severe injuries each year, according to the British Medical Journal. Hagen credits the more intensive traffic calming measures installed in London.

London's neighborhood slow zones brought traffic-calming to neighborhood entrances like the one pictured here. Photo: Google Maps
Curb extensions and raised crosswalks are key features of London’s 20 mph zones that New York’s neighborhood slow zones lack. Photo: Google Maps

In New York, slow zones rely on three tools: pavement markings highlighting the speed limit, speed humps, and “gateway” signage telling drivers they are entering a slow zone. DOT later moved the gateway signs from the roadbed to the sidewalk, leaving the speed humps as the only physical traffic calming measure.

More robust measures in the city’s toolkit, like curb extensions or expanded sidewalks, were not part of the program. This enabled implementation to proceed quickly, without involving the Department of Design and Construction, but at the expense of effectiveness.

In comparison, London added raised crosswalks, raised intersections, curb extensions, pedestrian refuges, traffic diverters, mini-roundabouts, and other traffic-calming measures as part of its 20 mph zone program. And these interventions are installed at five times the rate per mile of street as New York’s speed humps.

London's 20 mph zone program came with a robust set of traffic-calming measures. New York's slow zones just have speed humps.
London’s 20 mph zone program consists of a robust set of traffic-calming measures. New York’s slow zones mainly consist of speed humps.

Under the de Blasio administration, DOT’s focus has shifted away from the Neighborhood Slow Zone program and toward arterial streets. Given the agency’s limited resources, that makes sense, since major streets like Queens Boulevard and Fourth Avenue have higher rates of traffic injuries and fatalities than residential side streets. The slow zone program, which relies on speed humps that aren’t permitted on bus routes, didn’t touch wider roads.

“The DOT has a pool of engineers that work on all traffic safety projects in the city, so when something like neighborhood slow zones becomes less of a priority, the agency will be reluctant to put precious resources on a lower-priority program because their pool of engineers is finite,” Hagen said.

But smaller local streets are still places where people walk and bike, where kids play, and where traffic endangers people. As London’s example shows, a neighborhood traffic-calming program with sufficient resources can make a significant impact.

Hagen thinks the Neighborhood Slow Zone program provides a good blueprint that the city should return to for neighborhood-level traffic-calming efforts.

“This program isn’t perfect, but I think it’s a good start for area-wide traffic-calming in New York,” he said. “The zones exist, the mechanism to implement the zones exists, and you could decide to implement a more robust [program].”

“Raised crosswalks, raised intersections, mini-roundabouts, curb extensions, landscaped curb extensions — These are measures that we see the DOT implementing in other places, so it’s possible.”

  • “DOT later moved the gateway signs from the roadbed to the sidewalk, leaving the speed humps as the only physical traffic calming measure.”

    What’s also frustrating about the Slow Zones is that getting them put in place to begin with involved the time-consuming board notification/approval process. Meanwhile, moving the signs to the sidewalks and more or less abandoning the gateway treatment happened almost instantly, no community board notification or approval required. That’s always how it goes. Taking space from drivers requires months of process, petitions, and meetings. Making things less safe requires absolutely nothing. DOT can just do it. It’s totally backwards.

    https://brooklynspoke.com/2015/02/05/the-de-evolution-of-a-dot-slow-zone-in-three-easy-steps/

  • Hilda

    I remember taking this as my kid and I made our way to school drop-off. It is so frustrating when the half-ass pedestrian protections in slow-zones are taken out because, drivers just don’t slow down enough. The way we tiptoe around driver accountability, and city spinelessness, is ridiculous.

    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/b1a57251450a92662c6c7536cc0bc301cd7a8ba00371fb5e26848b0732c9fe4f.png

  • That’s the thing. If they were “hit and damaged at an unsustainable rate,” the solution is to make them out of something that can’t be damaged as easily and is sustainable over the long run. A plastic base over a metal barrel doesn’t cut it.

  • AstoriaBlowin

    Why does any of this need “a pool of engineers that work on all traffic safety projects in the city”? The design is the same for each safety feature no? Just add them when resurfacing are done or when sidewalks are repaired. Doing a curb extension doesn’t need a traffic study.

  • r

    It does. DOT is beholden to LOS and maintaining capacity so cars can turn at a minimum speed. That’s the problem.

  • Joe R.

    I honestly think stuff like roundabouts is the key here. They automatically slow traffic, and forces you to look. Stop signs, and especially traffic signals, shouldn’t be in slow zones at all (they’re not in 30 kph zones in Europe).

  • Scroller

    Roundabouts would force people to slow at intersections. They would do nothing to prevent assholes from flooring it on our long blocks to get from one red light, or roundabout, to the next.

  • Joe R.

    We’re more concerned with drivers damaging their vehicles than with safety. If it were up to me, the signs would have a solid concrete base weighing a few tons firmly anchored into the street via deeply driven pilings. The idea is that is should be able to stop a heavy truck dead in its tracks. If cars get damaged, or motorists get hurt/killed because they hit the barrier, my only answer to them is slow the f down so you don’t hit the barrier.

  • Simon Phearson

    I’ve often assumed that the DOT must know what it’s doing but lacks the political support to implement state of the at street designs. Seeing these stats makes me question that assumption. Maybe they’re just as incompetent as the rest of our city government.

  • Joe R.

    True but intersections are where the majority of fatalities occur. Also, one reason people floor it on long blocks is to beat red lights (or make up for time lost at stop signs). That’s one reason you shouldn’t have either in slow zones. Both encourage speeding. As you lose less time on average at roundabouts, the incentive to drive fast should disappear. You can also install speed cameras. They may not be able to give the driver a fine, but we could send any info on speeding to their insurance company. That could help curb speeding also.

  • MtotheI
  • J

    DOT beholds itself to this standard. They could at any moment choose to make the process less cumbersome for minor safety projects like this that aren’t subject to Environmental Impact Assessments. However, they choose not to do this, which gives a good indication of the systemic pro-car biases still in place at DOT.

  • J

    Because the system bias at DOT is still very much pro-car in pretty much everything they do. If it makes driving easier, the process is streamlined and designed to succeed quickly. If it’s pro-walking, cycling, public transit, it is treated as a special case requiring special studies analysis, and approval.

  • JarekFA

    Shouldn’t they have built out the sidewalk there too?

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Adding Neighborhood 20 MPH Zones Isn’t a Zero-Sum Game

By Ben Fried |
The Brooklyn Paper ran one of its trademark neighbor-vs.-neighbor stories today, turning a weekend public workshop about implementing a 20 mph zone in Park Slope into an occasion for more conflict-driven reporting: Greenwood Heights activists claim drivers heading south on Sixth Avenue already speed up once they cross the Prospect Expressway and hit a five-block […]

Neighborhood Slow Zone Opens in Claremont, Perhaps the First of Many

By Noah Kazis |
The city’s first “neighborhood slow zone” officially opened this morning, bringing a 20 mph speed limit and new traffic calming treatments to the residential Claremont neighborhood in the Bronx. Transportation Commissioner Janette Sadik-Khan, joined by Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz, Jr., City Council Transportation Committee Chair James Vacca and local District Manager John Dudley, announced […]

Slow Zones, Safer Arterials Win Over CBs in Manhattan and Queens

By Stephen Miller |
At its annual outdoor meeting in Diversity Plaza last night, Queens Community Board 3 voted to support two traffic safety projects: a new neighborhood Slow Zone in Jackson Heights and nine additional pedestrian refuge islands on Northern Boulevard, one of the borough’s most dangerous arterial streets. “It was not very contentious at all. It was […]

Bowing to Brooklyn CB 3, DOT Puts Bed Stuy Slow Zone on Ice

By Stephen Miller |
Bedford Stuyvesant won’t be getting 20 mph streets after all. Despite months of talks after Brooklyn Community Board 3 rejected a request from neighborhood residents for a 20 mph Slow Zone in February, DOT has decided to pull the plug on a traffic calming plan covering 23 blocks of Bed Stuy, effectively giving the community board […]