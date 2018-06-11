Today’s Headlines

  • Daily News: Failure to Reauthorize Speed Cameras “Would Be Downright Criminal”
  • Marty Golden Busy in Albany Trying to Gut Accessibility Rules for Uber Et Al (Politico)
  • Drunk Trash Hauler Veers Off Street, Pulverizing Sidewalk, Trees, Cars in Borough Park (PostNews)
  • Once Approved, Fair Fares Shouldn’t Take Long to Implement (WNYC)
  • Brooklyn Spoke: Present Street Safety Projects to Community Boards, But Don’t Seek Permission
  • Cop Who Drove Drunk and Killed Vanessa Raghubar Released After 4 Months in Jail (NYT)
  • Rumor Mill: Uber Might Outbid Lyft to Acquire Motivate (Axios)
  • Looks Like Times Were Tight at Ben’s Best Deli Before the New Bike Lane Showed Up (News)
  • Drivers Can’t Figure Out That the Bike Signal at 3rd Street and PPW Isn’t for Them (Bklyn Paper)
  • LOL Nothing Matters (Atlantic)

More headlines at Streetsblog USA

  • Maggie

    Of course the Atlantic tire fire of an article is astoundingly stupid. Like: how much of Byford’s $19 bn cost estimate is ADA accessibility, that Wayner’s plan obviously will also need to pay for? How will autonomous scooters keep customers comfortable on NYC’s elevated tracks in times of rain and cold? If an expensive part of Byford’s plan is fitting NYC Subway trains and tunnels with signals, does that become astronomically more expensive when customers are riding in thousands more smaller individually signaled autonomous vehicles? Why is the author Wayner giving credence to capacity stats that assume riders at peak rush hour will be evenly spaced across the system’s entire 240 miles of track? Literally, has the author ever in his life actually seen a single rush hour, anywhere in the USA? It sort of seems like he has not.

    That said, I think this will be a piece to come back to because at least it makes a valiant attempt to justify the unjustifiable. I’ve heard good-faith arguments from influential west coast investors who think, say, building out the LA metro is not worth it today because autonomous vehicles could have greater capacity than subway lines when they ultimately are deployed in another decade or so. This is the magical thinking mindset that’s kept Southern California trapped in congestion without alternatives for decades. It’s so important to understand the geometry and the math.

  • mfs

    will be a total disaster if Uber’s toxic corporate culture gets its hands on Motivate.

  • Eli

    Can I just say that Ben’s headline summaries are one of the highlights of my morning?

  • Larry Littlefield

    If they are going to commit a crime, they are going to wait until no one can collect signatures to get on the ballot against them anymore.

  • MatthewEH

    The real WTF at the intersection of 3rd Street & PPW is that the bike lane is on the right-hand side instead of the left-hand side. Switch the polarity all the way back to 4th Avenue; no reason not to. Then the need for the split-phase becomes obviated.

    Also, daylight that corner to give motorists extra room to turn right and to buffer the bike lane as it approaches the intersection. There should be no parking on the right-hand side for at least 4-5 car-lengths.

  • Joe R.

    At first I thought the article was serious but after getting to the part about hoverboards I realized it was tongue-in-cheek.

    That said, if the subways ever deteriorate to the point they’re not worth keeping in operation as subways, using the right-of-way for bikes wouldn’t be a horrible idea. I’ve long espoused elevated bikeways in the more congested parts of the city. Subterranean ones would serve the same purpose. Even better, they wouldn’t be subject to temperature extremes or precipitation. Even the occasional tunnel flooding would be a non-issue if you raise the bike roadway a few feet off the level of the current trackbed. Still plenty of headroom given the height of the tunnels. Of course, I hope the subway remains viable for a long time, but if not there’s a plan B.

  • Joe R.

    Hopefully the garbage truck crash will be the impetus to finally do something about the private carting companies. I don’t see why DSNY can’t haul commercial waste also. Time for the private carting companies (and whatever mob influence remains among them) to go.

  • Joe R.

    I’m pretty sure the article is tongue-in-cheek but if not, the author has a serious disconnect with reality. Maybe riding on autonomous hoverboards or scooters appeals to teenagers, but I can’t see most people embracing the idea.

    And I agree the idea that we shouldn’t build out subways because of autonomous vehicles is ridiculous. Even if they work as advertised, do we really want streets filled with a near-constant stream of AVs most hours of the day? To me the value of AVs isn’t in replacing subways. Rather, it can make the idea of private car ownership obsolete in cities and many suburbs. Moreover, since the vehicles will mostly be in constant use, we can repurpose what is now currently curbside parking. Easy enough to store the AVs in one lane of a highway late nights when they’re mostly not in use. Done right, AVs can make cities much more pleasant places to live. Done wrong, we can end up with an automotive dystopia.

  • AnoNYC

    It has to be but a lot of these techies do not have a grasp on transportation issues.

    High capacity autonomous vehicles with their own right-of-way exist across the world already (see the JFK AirTrain). We just need to upgrade our own subway system to support automatic train control throughout.

    And the buses are really going to benefit as well as the technology is rolled out. There are already buses available with collision avoidance, and more advanced variants that can pilot themselves in more restricted environments.

  • Joe R.

    Exactly. Autonomous vehicle technology will help cities the most if it’s applied to large, multi-passenger vehicles. I’ll grant that AVs have the capability to increase road capacity, but even so in a city there just isn’t the space for everyone to get around via car-sized AVs. This is something many proponents of AVs just don’t get.