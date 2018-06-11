Today’s Headlines
- Daily News: Failure to Reauthorize Speed Cameras “Would Be Downright Criminal”
- Marty Golden Busy in Albany Trying to Gut Accessibility Rules for Uber Et Al (Politico)
- Drunk Trash Hauler Veers Off Street, Pulverizing Sidewalk, Trees, Cars in Borough Park (Post, News)
- Once Approved, Fair Fares Shouldn’t Take Long to Implement (WNYC)
- Brooklyn Spoke: Present Street Safety Projects to Community Boards, But Don’t Seek Permission
- Cop Who Drove Drunk and Killed Vanessa Raghubar Released After 4 Months in Jail (NYT)
- Rumor Mill: Uber Might Outbid Lyft to Acquire Motivate (Axios)
- Looks Like Times Were Tight at Ben’s Best Deli Before the New Bike Lane Showed Up (News)
- Drivers Can’t Figure Out That the Bike Signal at 3rd Street and PPW Isn’t for Them (Bklyn Paper)
- LOL Nothing Matters (Atlantic)
