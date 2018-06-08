Today’s Headlines
- Fair Fares Deal Reportedly Imminent (Politico, NYT, NY1, AMNY, Post); Related: NY1
- Paul White and Scott Stringer: Albany Speed Cam Restrictions “Shameful” and “Deliberate” (News)
- Times Dings State Senate for Renaming a Bridge While Camera Bill Languishes
- Senate Passes Golden Bill to Expand MetroCard Transfers (KCP)
- Gateway Managers: We’ll Start Building and Hope for the Best! (WNYC)
- Dollar Vans, Legal and Not, Are a Lifeline in City’s Transit Deserts (NYT)
- Advos Urge Licensing Undocumented Immigrants to Protect Them From Trump (WNYC)
- Packed School Bus Overturns on NJ Turnpike Near Goethals Bridge (NY1)
- Off-Duty Cop Charged for Pulling a Knife on Another Driver in Queens (News)
- That Should Do It (@NYC_DOT)
