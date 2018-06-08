Today’s Headlines

  • Fair Fares Deal Reportedly Imminent (PoliticoNYT, NY1, AMNYPost); Related: NY1
  • Paul White and Scott Stringer: Albany Speed Cam Restrictions “Shameful” and “Deliberate” (News)
  • Times Dings State Senate for Renaming a Bridge While Camera Bill Languishes
  • Senate Passes Golden Bill to Expand MetroCard Transfers (KCP)
  • Gateway Managers: We’ll Start Building and Hope for the Best! (WNYC)
  • Dollar Vans, Legal and Not, Are a Lifeline in City’s Transit Deserts (NYT)
  • Advos Urge Licensing Undocumented Immigrants to Protect Them From Trump (WNYC)
  • Packed School Bus Overturns on NJ Turnpike Near Goethals Bridge (NY1)
  • Off-Duty Cop Charged for Pulling a Knife on Another Driver in Queens (News)
  • That Should Do It (@NYC_DOT)

  • kevd

    Golden’s bill seems like a good one that would make transit fares more fair.
    The most likely beneficiaries being those who have a bus>subway>bus commute.

  • Larry Littlefield

    The MTA should refuse to implement “fair fares” until the city and state pay the full cost of the existing discounts for seniors, the handicapped, and restore full funding for school transit passes.

    This strikes me as another unfunded mandate.

    They’ll pull the funds in the next recession to balance the budget, and then demand that the MTA keep the discounts, finding the money from — somewhere. Like maintenance and service. And then blast the MTA for cutting service, while quietly accepting diminished maintenance as long as the MTA keeps quiet about the cause.

  • AstoriaBlowin

    You wouldn’t really need speed camera if you redesign the streets around schools to discourage speeding and to better serve pedestrians, neckdowns, bump outs, raised crosswalks, etc. All of this the city could do without any input from Albany, but chooses not too.

  • Och

    Bicyclists should be walking their god damn bikes across the Brooklyn Bridge, not riding them. If bicyclists have the same rights to the road as cars, then pedestrians have the right to be in the bicycle lane. I deliberately walk in the bicycle lanes and do not yield to bicyclists.

  • Scroller

    Re: Brooklyn Bridge. Went over if for the first time in a while yesterday and DOT or NYPD has placed a cement colored boulder about 18 inches high, at the bottom of the cattle shoot on the Brooklyn side. Not only is it obstructing almost all of the pedestrian side – forcing them into the bike side of course- it is so low and such a similar color as the pavement it’s near impossible to see. It’s a tragic accident waiting to happen. I wish I took a picture. What gives?

  • Jeff

    Does the Golden bill make out-of-system subway-to-subway transfers a universal thing, not just at random stations?

  • Jeff

    Damn right. This is the same reason I choose to walk down the middle of interstate highways. Because, apparently, the fact that bikes are treated like cars under our traffic code means that pedestrians are treated like bikes, therefore by the transitive property, pedestrians are treated like cars, and walking down an interstate highway isn’t so different than walking down a bike lane.

    I think. Right? Have I got this right?

    Oh, and needless to say, I do not yield to motorists when I deliberately walk in the middle of interstate highways.

  • Reader

    You sound like just the kind of person who should live in a big, crowded city where trying to share limited space is one of the keys to getting along with others.

  • Komanoff

    Former Gov. David Paterson makes a strong pitch to enact congestion pricing, in a Daily News op-ed today: http://www.nydailynews.com/opinion/ny-oped-nycha-vs-nycta-compare-contrast-20180607-story.html

  • Knut Torkelson

    DOT is getting very into deceiving, neutral colored death traps recently. We should be calling and commenting about this and the PP ones regularly to get some action.

  • Knut Torkelson

    Ohhh you’re a troll. Cool!

  • AMH

    Cool, so since pedestrians=bicyclists=motorists, what you’re saying is that tourists should be walking across the Brooklyn Bridge in the traffic lanes where they’ll have plenty of space?

  • AMH

    All of the above please! The city needs to ignore the NIMBYs and redesign every street already. While they’re figuring out how to do that, cameras will help right away.

  • JarekFA

    Yawn — I cross the BK Bridge on bike over 500 times a year including in the middle of summer time. It’s crowded but totally doable if you’re patient.

    But I realize you’re an unreasonable troll. Also, really stupid too, since people walking their bikes take up much more space than people riding at slow speeds. Was this you?

    https://twitter.com/JarekFA/status/994615715779891200

  • “The illegal[ van]s are siphoning off the passengers before they can walk a block west to our stop,” said Hector Ricketts, the president of the Commuter Van Association of New York.

    Ho ho! Get a load of this guy! What nerve, considering that his whole “industry” is siphoning off passengers who would otherwise ride the legitimate bus lines, thereby suppressing ridership numbers that would serve as the basis the expansion of service and the creation of new lines.

    What’s more, these dollar vans are engaged in a massive ripoff of the public sector by diverting who-knows-how-much money into the pockets of sleazy fly-by-night hucksters. And their ramshackle vehicles, driven by unlicenced maniacs, impose a cost on all other road users.

    We need to get rid of this menace.

    Regarding the Brooklyn Bridge: the true solution is to repurpose a car lane for bicycles. But the solution under current conditions is (as in so many other situations) enforcement. If there are going to be cops up there anyway, don’t have them sitting in their scooters playing with their phones. Have them walking the bridge back and forth on the dividing line, keeping pedestrians on their side.

  • Larry Littlefield

    Contra Paterson NYCHA has MORE money problems than the MTA, and the MTA has some management problems too — management problems mandated by Albany.

    You think deferred capital replacement is bad on the subway, you should see NYCHA. And to adjust for rising pension costs and falling federal support (despite a federal mandate to serve the poorest and most troubled), New York City has used its Section 8 vouchers to prop up NYCHA by using Section 8 subsidies for public housing.

    When Section 8 started, it was used to subsidized rents in PRIVATE housing — subsidized, lower cost housing over and above public housing. So the amount of total subsidized housing has been going down, quietly, quietly, quietly. Kind of like deferred maintenance at the MTA.

    https://larrylittlefield.files.wordpress.com/2017/02/nyc-housing-pension.jpg