Queens Boulevard Needs Better Barriers to Protect Cyclists From Idiots Like This Guy

In a matter of months, Department of Design and Construction crews are supposed to start cutting up Queens Boulevard to build out the new bikeway and pedestrian improvements in permanent materials.

Before they do, DOT should update its design to fortify the bike lane and protect people from reckless drivers like the one here.

In this clip caught by Streetfilms’ Clarence Eckerson Jr., a truck driver backs down the bike lane near Albion Avenue in Elmhurst, putting people at serious risk in the process.

Clarence said the truck driver flattened the plastic flex-posts that delineate the bike lane along the way.

As much as the Queens Boulevard bike lane has reduced crashes and injuries (which is a lot), it’s not perfect. Incursions into bike lane aren’t rare. Local car dealers have been known to use it to store inventory.

But DOT’s design for the Queens Boulevard capital project calls for placing the bike lane on a mountable curb, which would do little to prevent incidents like this trucker chugging down the bike lane in a massive oversized vehicle. Work is scheduled to begin next year, according to DOT.

The Q60 bus will run in the central roadway instead of the Queens Boulevard service roads. Image: DOT
The design for the Queens Boulevard capital project calls for no protection besides a mountable curb. Image: DOT

There are better ways to keep drivers out of the Queens Boulevard bike lanes. The bike lane could be protected by a full vertical curb, for instance, like on Allen Street in Manhattan.

However DOT chooses to do it, keeping cyclists safe from idiots like this guy demands more than a mountable curb.

  • kevd

    I see this about 1 out of every 4 times I’m in the Kent Ave lane

    the truck being there, not the backing up.

  • William Lawson

    The elephant in the room here is the role the NYPD plays in enabling scum like this. Drivers know damn well that it’s extremely unlikely that their reckless maneuvers will result in so much as a desk ticket, and so they just do what they want (even when the NYPD is right there watching the whole thing). We can talk about improving infrastructure until the cows come home – doesn’t do anything about the fact that we’re paying through the nose for a police department that point blank refuses to do its job.

  • Flex posts are pointless. Trucks run them over, and cars just drive between them. They are inadequate to protect the Queens Boulevard bike lane.

    They are inadequate anywhere. These posts do nothing to stop people from parking on the painted reclaimed pedestrian space that is supposed to be equivalent to a sidewalk, located on the northbound side of Woodhaven Boulevard at 83rd Avenue.

    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/90c83731ecc16fdde7ace00725f61ff8d16000503dcb5a82d626ff6e6c7c7af4.png

    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/1215503092bb0941823781d4f358c2f89e2bceccc46a2bddbadd1fbcf0c5b60d.jpg

    This is the scene there all day every day. I have alerted the local police precinct, the DOT, and the City Council member. I am not sure what else I can do. (I did see a cop give a ticket once, after I had visited the 104th Precinct to complain about this. But he gave it for double parking; he did not accept my assertion that the painted area counts as a sidewalk.)

