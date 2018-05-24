Today’s Headlines

  • Transit Will Continue to Rot as Long as Cuomo Is in Charge (NYT, WSJNY1Post)
  • GothamistNY1NYT Examine the Byford Plan; Related: Post
  • Millionaire Status Is Another Joe Lhota Conflict (Post)
  • Golden’s Support for Speed Cameras Comes With a Raft of Conditions (Eagle)
  • How Developers Are Luring Residents With Bikes (Metro)
  • If NYC Cared About Sidewalks the City Would Take Responsibility for Them (Advance)
  • DOT Program to Utilize Dead Space Under Highways Starts With Gowanus Expressway (Patch)
  • Details Scant After Driver Injures Person Walking in Port Richmond (Advance)
  • People You Share the Streets With (Post)
  • Gene Freidman, Small Fish (NYT, WaPo)

  • Larry Littlefield

    If Cuomo and Deblasio want a suggestion they can always talk to me (or read the blog posts). At the cost of my perhaps and perhaps not being able to restrain myself from flaming them to a crisp.

    Don’t forget the freaking state legislature? What bribe would THEY require for the special interests in exchange for agreeing to wrecking the state and a diminished pace?

    That’s where the problem is.

  • djx

    I hate to say it, but I found this amusing in the “People you share the streets with” article:

    ““He came over and asked for a cigarette. He said, ‘I’m in a stressful situation, can I get one?’”

  • Guest

    NYC responsible for the sidewalks? If you want to find some of the worst condition and some of the most egregious missing sidewalks, just start visiting city-owned properties.

  • MWaring
  • foody4booty

    Wow, Lhota should quit. What an embarrassment.

  • Larry Littlefield

    He was the most qualified “team player” available.

  • The city could probably make ideas like congestion pricing and parking reform go down easier if it promised to dedicate some of the revenue to fixing and maintaining sidewalks. Sidewalks are public rights of way, so it does seem unreasonable to force homeowners to pay for their upkeep.

  • Larry Littlefield

    I’ve got some bad news. As Generation Greed’s bills continue to come due, eventually the government is going to end up providing most public services the way it provides sidewalks, with all the same disparity between rich and poor areas.

  • Guest

    I’m very disappointed that the plan was released without a way to pay for it. Sounds like more of the same old, same old cap-in-hand approach. If Byford were really thinking boldly, the financing would have been integral to the plan. Surely he knows that Cuomo’s first priority is to limit the growth of the state budget except for entitlements and pet projects (which the MTA will never be).

  • Larry Littlefield

    And Nixon’s priority is even more school spending. She was yelling for more school spending to at the time that money was being diverted from the MTA to education (pensions).

    And the Republican candidate for Governor priority will be tax cuts for seniors, businesses, and those outside NYC in general, paid for by those living in NYC.

    These priorities pre-date Cuomo, and whoever his opponents will be. They are in the state legislature.

  • Joe R.

    When the sidewalk is damaged because the city decided to plant a tree, the repair cost should be on them. While trees look nice, I frankly don’t think we should line streets with them. They damage sidewalks, sewer lines, and drop leaves which clog sewer grates.

  • ItsEasyBeingGreen

    They also help with air pollution, reduce stormwater runoff, reduce the urban heat island effect (thus also reducing energy consumption), and provide shade to the public realm in the seasons when it is needed.
    As we have an increasing number of summer heat waves and an increasing number of elderly residents, I’d even go so far as to say they’re vital to basic mobility and safety.

  • Joe R.

    Still, the fact is planting a tree 2 or 3 feet from the sidewalk invariably causes problems. If the city wants to plant trees, they should be at least 10 feet from the sidewalk. That means the city appropriates the curbside parking lane and plants trees there. Viola, you have a buffer from traffic plus shade at the same time. You also create a huge disincentive to car owership by getting rid of free curbside parking.

    Also, when you plant trees, the power lines should be put underground as a matter of course. Power lines and trees don’t mix well.

  • 1ifbyrain2ifbytrain

    The city does pay for the repair:http://www1.nyc.gov/nyc-resources/service/2651/trees-and-sidewalks-repair-program

    “leaf them trees alone!”