Today’s Headlines

- Transit Will Continue to Rot as Long as Cuomo Is in Charge (NYT, WSJ, NY1, Post)
- Gothamist, NY1, NYT Examine the Byford Plan; Related: Post
- Millionaire Status Is Another Joe Lhota Conflict (Post)
- Golden’s Support for Speed Cameras Comes With a Raft of Conditions (Eagle)
- How Developers Are Luring Residents With Bikes (Metro)
- If NYC Cared About Sidewalks the City Would Take Responsibility for Them (Advance)
- DOT Program to Utilize Dead Space Under Highways Starts With Gowanus Expressway (Patch)
- Details Scant After Driver Injures Person Walking in Port Richmond (Advance)
- People You Share the Streets With (Post)
- Gene Freidman, Small Fish (NYT, WaPo)
