Fleet Week Starts Wednesday, and Who Knows How Much It Will Disrupt the Hudson River Greenway

In recent years, the city has forced people to walk their bikes for several blocks on the greenway.

In recent years, Hudson River Greenway users have been forced to dismount their bikes during Fleet Week. What's the plan for tomorrow?
In recent years, Hudson River Greenway users have been forced to dismount their bikes during Fleet Week. What's the plan for tomorrow?

Starting Wednesday, American military ships will be stationed along the West Side waterfront for NYC Fleet Week. Fleet Week is the biggest disruption to the Hudson River Greenway each year, but the city seldom manages to set up an efficient detour or even warn cyclists in advance about changes to the bike path.

This year seems to be no exception. The Parks Department has posted no information about any impending greenway disruptions.

In 2016, the Parks Department made cyclists dismount for the entire 10-block stretch between 46th Street and 56th Street. Last year, the dismount zone ran from 46th Street to 48th Street. Motor vehicle lanes on the West Side Highway, meanwhile, were unaffected.

Once upon a time, the city managed to stage Fleet Week without severing its busiest bikeway. In 2003, NYPD gave cyclists a lane of the West Side Highway.

Streetsblog contacted the Parks Department for information about what greenway users can expect tomorrow, but did not receive a reply. There are no notices posted on the agency’s website or social media accounts.

We’ll post any updates we receive from the city.

  • redbike

    If a bicycle path is obstructed, people riding bicycles aren’t required to use it. With a modicum of good will (and a budget of approximately zero), there are workarounds. What’s worked well in past years:

    Northbound:

    • Exit the pedpath at 41st or 42nd St.
    • Cross to the northbound side of 12th Av.
    • Continue north using 12th Av’s eastern (right) lane.
    • At 55th St, cross 12th Av and resume riding on the pedpath.

    Southbound:

    • Exit the pedpath where you encounter “Dismount” signs, or where the path is obstructed.
    • Continue south using 12th Av’s western (right) lane.
    • At 43rd St, resume riding on the pedpath.

    Learned in past years: even when it’s possible to ride on the pedpath (e.g.: late-night hours), be specially attentive to military personnel who are oblivious to bicycles. Considering their day jobs, I should hope they’d be more aware of what’s going on around them, but they’re not. It’s our responsibility.

  • 8FH

    I do not recommend taking 12th Ave. I’ve done this, and I was nearly forced off the road (intentionally) by a NYPD tipper truck carrying those metal pedestrian barriers. As a multi-lane, 35 MPH street with traffic lights, 12th should be safe for cyclists, but it isn’t. Drivers routinely drive at 50 MPH or faster there and don’t expect cyclists, because they see the road as an extension of the Westside Highway.

  • redbike

    Generally, I agree with you about 12th Av, more so if you’re riding by yourself. But specific to Fleet Week, in years past, what I’m suggesting worked. Consider the typical number of people riding bikes on the West Side pedpath: I was following many other bicyclists; many others followed me.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Happy Bike Month! Cyclists Must Dismount on Greenway, No One Knows Why

By Brad Aaron |
3/3 Closing essential, safe #bikenyc infrastructure midday NOT an option anymore, @HudsonRiverPark. #visionzero pic.twitter.com/h8uZnYrh6Q — Joanna Oltman Smith (@jooltman) May 26, 2016 Update: The Parks Department sent us this statement Thursday evening: “Ensuring the safety of all during the holiday weekend, in preparation of increased pedestrian traffic during Fleet Week, NYC Parks has posted signs […]

Parks Dept. Implements Hudson River Greenway Detour, Then Explains It

By Brad Aaron |
Hudson River Greenway traffic will be disrupted for the next two weeks to allow for construction work around 59th Street, the Parks Department said today. Yesterday greenway users were surprised to find the path fenced off from 59th Street to around 63rd Street, with all bike and foot traffic detoured onto a path approximately eight feet wide. A […]

This Week: Sadik-Khan, No Impact Man, U.S. Transpo Policy

By Streetsblog |
There are two chances to hear from NYC DOT bigs this week, with a Janette Sadik-Khan lecture on Thursday and a Wednesday talk from Jon Orcutt and Linda Bailey on the future of federal transportation funding. On the Upper West Side, No Impact Man Colin Beavan headlines the second meeting of the Carbon Squeeze, while […]

Governors Island to Serve as Testing Ground for NYC Bike-Share

By Ben Fried |
Visitors to Governors Island will get to ride these bikes for free on Fridays this summer. Last December Streetsblog noted that a new park planned for Governors Island would include a bike-share fleet, scheduled to debut in 2012. Turns out the wait for free bikes will be a lot shorter. Starting this week, 250 bikes […]