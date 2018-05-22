Fleet Week Starts Wednesday, and Who Knows How Much It Will Disrupt the Hudson River Greenway In recent years, the city has forced people to walk their bikes for several blocks on the greenway.

Starting Wednesday, American military ships will be stationed along the West Side waterfront for NYC Fleet Week. Fleet Week is the biggest disruption to the Hudson River Greenway each year, but the city seldom manages to set up an efficient detour or even warn cyclists in advance about changes to the bike path.

This year seems to be no exception. The Parks Department has posted no information about any impending greenway disruptions.

In 2016, the Parks Department made cyclists dismount for the entire 10-block stretch between 46th Street and 56th Street. Last year, the dismount zone ran from 46th Street to 48th Street. Motor vehicle lanes on the West Side Highway, meanwhile, were unaffected.

Once upon a time, the city managed to stage Fleet Week without severing its busiest bikeway. In 2003, NYPD gave cyclists a lane of the West Side Highway.

Streetsblog contacted the Parks Department for information about what greenway users can expect tomorrow, but did not receive a reply. There are no notices posted on the agency’s website or social media accounts.

We’ll post any updates we receive from the city.