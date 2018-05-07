NYPD’s Willy-B Bike Path Security Theater Turns Into NYPD’s Delancey Street Bike Ticket Trap

Where there's poor street design, NYPD will be there to hand out tickets for non-compliance.

DOT’s planned redesign of the Willy-B approach still has westbound cyclists swerving around a concrete barrier, rather than going straight through it. That’s a problem. Image: NYC DOT
DOT’s planned redesign of the Willy-B approach still has westbound cyclists swerving around a concrete barrier, rather than going straight through it. That’s a problem. Image: NYC DOT

Over the weekend Casey Neistat posted a video highlighting a problem with the way bike traffic is directed coming off the Williamsburg Bridge onto Delancey Street.

The lane for eastbound bike traffic goes through a hole in a security barrier — installed after NYPD insisted on a raft of “counterterror” obstructions at the foot of East River bicycle crossings — and on toward the bridge. But westbound cyclists aren’t supposed to go through that hole. Instead, markings and signage — which are more than a little confusing — direct cyclists to turn left or right onto Clinton Street.

Street design that is counterintuitive to the way people naturally want to ride or walk is poor design. And where there’s poor street design, NYPD will be there to hand out tickets for non-compliance, which was the impetus for Neistat’s video:

Last year DOT released a plan to upgrade the approach to the Willy-B bike path. But rather than cutting out a second opening for westbound cyclists, the new design still expects them to swerve unintuitively to the right before proceeding on Delancey. For cyclists descending from the bridge, this won’t fix the problem.

On a related note, the current openings in the security barrier are already a tight squeeze anytime more than one person wants to go through. With bike traffic over the bridge expected to increase dramatically during the L train shutdown, the bottlenecks will get worse.

We’ve asked DOT if the agency might rethink the way bike traffic is directed here. We’ll update this post if we get a response.

  • MtotheI

    Mr. DeBlasio, tear down this wall!

  • Reader

    DOT could fix this, much like they could fix other NYPD ticket trap areas such as T intersections. They need to start thinking creatively and looking at how people actually move in this city.

  • J

    In terms of rule-following, you basically have 3 options:

    1) Create a design that makes it obvious and convenient to follow the rules.
    2) Enforce rule-following through consistent and heavy-handed enforcement.
    3) Accept a culture of rule-breaking

    NYC has been in #3 for nearly a century in a variety of situations. We sometimes veer into #2 policies but there is typically a backlash. There is very very seldom an effort to do #1. DOT has even codified #3 in policy through the creation of double parking lanes. Just bad policy making on all fronts, and very little is being done to change this. DOT has a lot of power to move towards #1 through a variety of policy options at their disposal, but they don’t appear to want to.

  • JarekFA

    The only time I’ve seen them do 1) was the time they created the the real short two-way bike lane from the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan to Spruce St (entrance to FiDi), which has been really useful (though in the mornings I don’t take the bike lane but rather ride in traffic so I can turn left with the light instead of waiting.

    I used to ride the wrong way for this short stretch every evening on my way home. The legal route would be a 6 block detour that didn’t feel particularly safe either. Everyone rode the wrong way for this stretch. But that’s the only time I’ve seen it.

  • There are two gigantic red signs that say WRONG WAY. One can reasonably assert that that this restriction is counter to how riders would normally ride, and that it should be changed. But to say that the signs are confusing is absurd. The signs couldn’t be clearer if they were blinking or spinning around.

    Those who think that westbound travel should be allowed in the centre of Delancey Street straight off the bridge should put pressure on the City Council; if I am reading the map right, that spot is in the district of Council Member Carlina Rivera.

    But don’t disobey two huge and obvious signs and then complain when you’re caught. We can advocate for more sensible rules without displaying a cluelessly arrogant “the law doesn’t apply to us” mentality.

  • Jeff

    Similarly, there’s a one-block contraflow bike lane on 23rd St in Queens under the 59th St Bridge that lets people go south from the bridge.

  • JL

    Nice video Neistat. How did you get the overhead traffic shot? BTW the cop speaking at the end is full of it about drivers are law abiding and cyclists are not. Ask him to stand at any N/S avenue intersection at rush hour and count how many cars go through after light turns red. It’s all about flow. I enjoyed his righteous tone, you should’ve called him out on stopping vehicular violence instead low hanging fruit picking. Being lazy is no substitute for not doing their jobs effectively.

  • Reader

    You’re wrong. The signs are absolutely not clear until you’re right on top of them. It’s a terrible design.

  • You can see the signs from a long, long way away. They are very big and very red.

  • Imagine if someone erected a long, low wall on a city block with a nice flat surface but at either end put up signs that said “no sitting.” Would anyone be surprised if people either didn’t see or ignored the signs and sat down? Would it be a good use of NYPD resources to ticket people for sitting?

    If people are doing this, they’re not scofflaws. They’re responding rationally to bad design! DOT needs to learn from this mistake, watch how people are actually using the design, and tweak it to make it intuitive and safe.

  • Man, here you go again.

    Great example: Plaza Street in Brooklyn. It was a one-way loop around Grand Army Plaza with a high level of salmoning. Wagging fingers at people on bikes didn’t fix things. Getting DOT to observe behavior there and install a two-way bike lane did.

    If this many people are behaving in a way that the city does not want, whether they are willfully disobeying the signs or not, then something is wrong with the design. It should be fixed. Asking “us” to behave in order to deserve a solution here is like herding cats. There is no “us.”

  • JarekFA

    Let’s go to the tape. Yes, they’re big and red (well, red on white).
    But they’re also vandalized with stickers and theres’a
    ton of others distractions to the eye in the background. I think you can win on an appeal given the degree to which they’re vandalized and not as prominent given all the background noise/distractions.

    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/2e2a69ef2e0cc11700b55e35ab4f73921f39c5a64483a03c10fada458e353d45.png

  • And look at the shark teeth, just in front of the cyclist’s front wheel. If you’re not a traffic engineer, would you know what those are? Or would you think they’re four arrows pointing forward?

  • Vooch

    you win the internet today

  • JarekFA

    I don’t ride in this area much but I did take Christie north and across Delancey (just a couple avenues over from where Casey was ticketed). Yah, no shortage of cars running the lights (see video in tweet — Note: The light turns yellow and the FHV has a long way to go, it doesn’t slow down, rather it speeds up to make the turn (which it didn’t) and then cross a very dangerous intersection). The bikes go “the wrong way” through there in very high volumes with little incident. If you get hit, it’d suck, but it won’t be fatal. I agree that they should signal to bikes to “slow down” but at the same time, people on bike want to be able to maintain some speed. A narrow gate I think serves that well. Let’s be honest. NYC DOT — while at times, do a decent job, are failing New Yorkers here . It quite obviously should have a center run protected lane, in the median, going all the way to Bowery. It’s so obvious.

    https://twitter.com/JarekFA/status/993349574344536064

  • JarekFA

    NYC DOT can stripe bike lanes on the side streets and ask bikes to enter via suffolk/clinton all they want.
    But people on bike aren’t 2nd class citizens who expect to go out of the way.
    They want to take Delancey for the same reason the cars do — because it’s the main arterial that gets them to their destination the quickest.
    I don’t feel safe at all on Delancey but many of people do and I think it’s quite dangerous given that cars are revving up to make the light to get on the bridge at speed and that’s just a recipe for disaster.
    See this tweet to see how the side streets for bikes regularly look. Such a disgrace that the nation’s most used bridge for bikes just dumps people like this — and then they have the gall to ticket the bikes for doing what’s most intuitive. https://twitter.com/jonorcutt/status/992135366567190533

  • OK, there’s no “us”; there’s only each individual.

    And each individual who chooses to disobey two gigantic red signs while riding right between them is misbehaving in a way that should not be defended, a way that cannot be justified by saying “the rule is stupid” or “the design is bad”.

    What’s worse is that this obvious disregard of two huge signs takes place in front of hundreds of witnesses who come away with the (not inaccurate) impression that bicyclists think that they are above the law. This leads directly to angry objections whenever a new bike-related advance is proposed in order to improve stupid rules or to fix bad design. So it is self-defeating.

    (Of course, these same witnesses, seeing a car blow the light at the same location, will typically not angrily conclude that drivers think that that they are above the law, and so we have to restrict driving in some way. This inconsistency in thinking on the part of the public is a measure of how engrained driving has become as opposed to cycling, which remains a marginalised activity.)

  • johnnieutah

    I ride the bridge daily and this never fails to infuriate me. When there’s even a moderate amount of foot or bike traffic the whole bridge approach is chaos. It doesn’t need to be this way! Even the other side of this SAME BRIDGE makes better use of traffic *and* security.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

The Sands Street Shuffle

By Ben Fried |
An evening commuter enters the Sands Street bike path at Jay Street, after descending from the Manhattan Bridge. Last month, the long-awaited Sands Street bike path officially opened, giving cyclists a much safer connection to the Brooklyn side of the Manhattan Bridge. From what I can tell so far, everyone loves the new protected space […]

Lower East Side Electeds Come Together for Safer Delancey Street

By Noah Kazis |
Delancey Street is one of the most dangerous roads in the city. Between 2008 and 2010 alone, 134 pedestrians and cyclists were hit by drivers on Delancey, according to Transportation Alternatives, and two were killed on the street this year. Last week, Streetsblog reported on a new design for the base of the Williamsburg Bridge […]