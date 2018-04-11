Street Cheats: One Cop Delaying Hundreds of Bus Riders

Photo: @TheDistancePlan/Twitter
Photo: @TheDistancePlan/Twitter

Yesterday, multiple members of the City Council used their platform on the transportation committee to vent about buses that leave the bus lane and venture into general traffic lanes.

Despite representing districts where the vast majority of people don’t own cars and rely on buses and trains, council members including Ruben Diaz Sr. and Fernando Cabrera just couldn’t see past their own experience behind the windshield. Instead of seeing bus lanes as a way for New Yorkers to bypass the congestion caused by space-hogging personal cars, they perceive them as slights to their personal status as motorists.

Maybe because so few council members ride the bus, no one at the hearing mentioned one of the real scourges of the city’s bus lane network: cops in bus lanes. Someone should show them this photo that @TheDistancePlan tweeted out last week.

It’s a view of 125th Street from Metro-North’s Park Avenue viaduct, in the 25th Precinct, where several buses had to merge into the general traffic lane in the span of a few minutes. In other words, hundreds of people were delayed by this single police officer who couldn’t be bothered to park a few feet away:

A City Council oversight hearing castigating NYPD for degrading the city’s transit improvement projects could have sparked some fireworks and generated a few stories in the major dailies. Stuck in their windshield perspective, Diaz and company missed their chance.

  • Jeff

    Screw the hundreds of bus riders, I’m more concerned about the four or five “private citizens” who are going to be mildly inconvenienced when the bus merges back into traffic!

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

First Look: Woodhaven BRT Could Set New Standard for NYC Busways

By Ben Fried |
NYC DOT and the MTA have developed three design concepts for Select Bus Service on Woodhaven Boulevard and Cross Bay Boulevard in southeast Queens, and two of them go further than previous SBS routes to keep cars from slowing down buses [PDF]. All of the options include some measures to shorten crossing distances for pedestrians […]

Death of Cyclist Shocks Melbourne, Prompts Bus Ban

By Ken Coughlin |
As I wrote in a post last week, the City of Melbourne, Australia, is working hard to make cycling easier and safer — but not quickly enough to save the life of one cyclist. The day after my post a 33-year-old Melbourne woman was killed when her wheels slipped on tram tracks on Melbourne’s main […]

Woodhaven Select Bus Service May Get Physical Separation in Some Areas

By Stephen Miller |
After unveiling the preferred design for six miles of the Woodhaven Boulevard Select Bus Service project earlier this week, DOT and MTA met yesterday with advocates, elected officials, and community board members to go into greater detail. The agencies are considering physical separation for bus lanes at key locations on Woodhaven, and they showed potential designs for the southern stretch of the project on Cross […]

DOT Chooses Least Ambitious Option For 181st Street Makeover

By Noah Kazis |
With five bus lines, two subway stops, a busy commercial strip, the only entrance to the Hudson River Greenway for blocks, and major bridge crossings at both ends of the street, Washington Heights’ 181st Street is a tangle of cars, buses, bikes and pedestrians. For years, DOT has been looking to redesign the corridor entirely, […]