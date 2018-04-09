This Week: Fixing Deadly Ocean Parkway Intersection, City Council Congestion Hearing, L Train Bike Train

A public forum tonight will address deadly conditions at Ocean Parkway and Church Avenue in Brooklyn.

Church Avenue crosses Ocean Parkway at the terminus of the Prospect Expressway. Crossing distances are extreme, and though it includes pedestrian islands, the current street layout is meant to maximize vehicle throughput.

Between 2009 and 2017, crashes at Ocean and Church injured 182 people, according to city data. Drivers turning from Church onto Ocean have killed two people crossing the intersection on foot in the last five years.

Tonight’s meeting follows the killing of Faustino Garcia by a turning box truck driver in February. A tractor-trailer driver killed 73-year-old Ngozi Agbim at Ocean and Church in 2013.

Convened by City Council Member Brad Lander and Assembly Member Robert Carroll, the forum will bring together reps from NYC DOT, the state DOT, and the 66th Precinct, to discuss measures to prevent further loss of life.

Despite the carnage, officials including Simcha Felder, Dov Hikind, and Letitia James have opposed changes intended to make Ocean Parkway less deadly. So it’s important that officials hear from people who want a safer street.

Details on tonight’s forum and other calendar highlights below. Check the calendar for more info on these and other events.

Today: Public meeting concerning traffic conditions at Ocean Parkway and Church Avenue. The Parkside School, 713 Caton Avenue. 7:30 p.m.

Watch the calendar for updates. Drop us a line if you have an event we should know about.