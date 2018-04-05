Today’s Headlines
- IDC Charade Winding Down — Stewart-Cousins to Lead Senate Dems (NYT, News)
- Driver Strikes and Kills DOT Worker George Staab on Hutchinson River Parkway (News, 1010WINS)
- Police Shoot and Kill Saheed Vassell, Unarmed Black Man With Bipolar Disorder (News, Post)
- Daily News: Don’t Let the Momentum for Congestion Pricing Slip Away
- A Cabbie’s Case for an Uber Cap (News)
- Sunnyside Dad Pleads for Protected Bike Lanes on 43rd and Skillman (TL)
- Gateway Construction Timeline Could Unravel as Project Leaders Wait on Trump Bureaucracy (Politico)
- Remember Cuomo’s $200 Million MTA Bridge Lights? Cuomo Hopes You Don’t. (Politico)
- LinkNYC Kiosks Will Start Displaying BusTime Info for Nearby Routes (AMNY, Crain’s, Bklyner)
- Marty Golden Approves of This Trash (Jewish Voice)
