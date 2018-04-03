Today’s Headlines
- The Governor Claims He Fought for Congestion Pricing But His Budget Says Otherwise (Politico, WNYC)
- De Blasio: “No More Excuses” for Cuomo Now That He’s Got the MTA Funding He Asked For (Politico)
- Cuomo’s Fine With an Uber Cap and Says de Blasio Didn’t Fight for Speed Cams (News)
- Robin Chase: If We Don’t Get the Price Right on NYC Car Trips, Our Streets Will Fail (NYT)
- The Times Previews the L Train Shutdown in Manhattan
- It Was Obvious Already, But Dorothy Bruns Should Not Have Been Allowed to Drive (News)
- Red Hook Students Petition DOT for a Safer Hamilton Ave by the BQE (News 12)
- Corey Johnson Caught Using SUV Emergency Lights on His Way to Morning TV Spot (Post)
- Fourth Ave Bikeway Disruption By 72nd Precinct Is Worse Than We Thought (Bklyn Paper)
- The Peaks and Valleys of Subway Cleanliness (NYT, News)
- A 400-Word Dose of Pure NYC Motorist Entitlement (NYT)
More headlines at Streetsblog USA