Today’s Headlines
- Paul White: It’s Up to de Blasio and Cuomo to Stop the Killing of Children in Traffic Collisions (News)
- Eric Gonzalez Will Examine Dorothy Bruns’ Medical Records Before Pressing Charges (Bklyn Paper)
- Sonia Palacios Lost Her Brother to a Driver Who Knew He Shouldn’t Have Been Behind the Wheel (Post)
- Ruthie Ann Miles’ Unborn Child Survived Last Week’s Horrific Crash (Bklyn Paper)
- Placard Culture at Work: Cops Bully Officer Who Cited Drivers With PBA Cards (News)
- New Yorkers Need Cuomo to Deliver Transit That Gets Them to Work on Time, Not Shinier Stations (CL)
- The Longer Cuomo’s MTA “Genius Challenge” Goes On, the More Embarrassing It Gets (NYT, AMNY)
- If You Ride the S46, Who Knows If You’ll Make Your Ferry (Advance)
- Albany May Expedite Eastward Extension of Queens Greenway to Nassau (QChron)
- Constantinides Wants to Turn Municipal Parking Lot Into Subsidized Housing for Seniors (QChron)
- Damned E-Bikes (Post 1, 2)
