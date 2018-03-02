Postal Service Street Cheats Double Park Personal Cars on Empire Boulevard Sidewalk

Streetsblog reader and safe streets advocate Dave “Paco” Abraham sent us this photo of the sidewalk outside the James E. Davis post office at 315 Empire Boulevard in Crown Heights.

Though they’re obviously personal vehicles, each SUV has a postal service “official business” placard on the dashboard.

“USPS placards do NOT allow sidewalk parking,” writes Abraham. Yet placard abuse by postal workers is “a daily occurrence.”

“The customer service inside is notably miserable and local electeds keep writing letters to the Brooklyn postmaster general to improve conditions,” Abraham says. “But at the very least, getting employees to stop parking on the sidewalk would be a decent start.”

Check out Google and sure enough, illegal sidewalk parking here is a tradition.

We'll be adding this location to our NYC placard abuse map.