Postal Service Street Cheats Double Park Personal Cars on Empire Boulevard Sidewalk

usps-1

Streetsblog reader and safe streets advocate Dave “Paco” Abraham sent us this photo of the sidewalk outside the James E. Davis post office at 315 Empire Boulevard in Crown Heights.

Though they’re obviously personal vehicles, each SUV has a postal service “official business” placard on the dashboard.

“USPS placards do NOT allow sidewalk parking,” writes Abraham. Yet placard abuse by postal workers is “a daily occurrence.”

“The customer service inside is notably miserable and local electeds keep writing letters to the Brooklyn postmaster general to improve conditions,” Abraham says. “But at the very least, getting employees to stop parking on the sidewalk would be a decent start.”

Check out Google and sure enough, illegal sidewalk parking here is a tradition.

We’ll be adding this location to our NYC placard abuse map. If you’re tired of Street Cheats stealing public space where you are, send your photos to tips@streetsblog.org.

empireblvdstreetcheat1

  • Ken Dodd

    The United States Postal Service is a classic example of how arrogant people become in government jobs in which there are virtually no consequences for bad behavior and/or underperformance. When people are not hired on their merits, when you encourage them to think that they’re somehow “special” because they’re in public service, when you impose no discipline whatsoever and create a working environment in which it’s virtually impossible to get fired – this is the result. You only have to read the Yelp reviews for post offices across New York to get a sense of how goddamn awful these post office employees are. Indeed you only have to visit a post office once to see for yourself. They’re lazy, entitled, ignorant, unhelpful, incompetent, obtuse, malicious and oh my God I could keep going all night about USPS and its wretched staff.

  • Tom Rorb

    Same in Jax Heights post office at 78th Street. And worse: they park right down center of sidewalk so it’s hard to get by in a stroller.

  • Vooch

    It’s impossible to deliver mail in NYC without using large trucks

    https://m.youtube.com/watch?list=PLzNM_rzDSme6P4gvpkVIVGEo1ta2TFMeS&v=PqJCBrNSjnc

  • neroden

    Let’s just change the law to allow private towing of cars illegally parked on the sidewalk. This will clear right up once these cars are impounded and crushed.

