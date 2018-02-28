Today’s Headlines

  • NYPD Sergeant Perfectly Acts Out the Ethos of Placard Culture (Post)
  • Our Placard-Issuing, Big Oil-Suing Mayor Won’t Stop His Daily SUV Expedition to Park Slope (News)
  • If DOT’s 14th St Busway Plan Beats Weaker Plans, Why Didn’t It Study a More Ambitious Busway? (Voice)
  • Port Authority Looking Ahead to the Next Trans-Hudson Transit Tunnel After Gateway (NYT, AMNY)
  • MTA Sending Office Workers Out to Assist Subway Passengers During System Failures (News)
  • The Times Managed to Mangle an Op-Ed in Favor of Congestion Pricing
  • Five Electeds Call on City Hall to Make Walking Safer at Gas Station By Sunset Park School (Bklyn Paper)
  • Turning Semi-Truck Driver Hits Woman, Kills Her Dog in West Side Crosswalk (Post)
  • The Real Joke Is That Joe Lhota Only Works Part-Time at the MTA IRL (AMNY)
  • Make It Stop (Bklyn Paper)

  • Vooch

    It’s always illuminating to read about 2 armed gangs battling over car storage on our streets.

    It’s worth reading the Post article linked as the first piece today. Very telling in so many ways.

  • Maggie

    The Post says the semi truck driver hit a woman and killed her dog in the crosswalk at West 57th Street and Ninth Ave?

    I could nitpick all day whether that’s UWS, Hell’s Kitchen or Midtown but not UES, surely.

    Hope the bloodshed by an innocent pet compels NYPD and DOT to do an even better job than they do when it’s everyday pedestrians and cyclists… I notice NYPD didn’t even mention whether the dog was wearing a helmet.

  • Larry Littlefield

    The Port Authority is going to hire a consultant? Good God. How about finding out what it’s own engineers, those of Amtrak and NYCT and NJT, can produce for free?

    https://larrylittlefield.wordpress.com/2015/10/20/the-gateway-tunnel-and-new-bus-terminal-more-money-that-new-jersey-and-the-port-authority-can-afford-and-more-time-than-they-have/

    New York City Transit has multiple mylar copied of everything it has done. When the Twin Towers came down it rebuilt a mile of tunnel in less than one year — based on 90 year old plans it still had.

    It has a copy of the plans for the two-level 63rd Street tunnel, with commuter rail and subway. That tunnel’s commuter rail level wasn’t tall enough for bi-level cars, and the tunnel leaked. They’ll have the plans for the leak. Get the plans, make the commuter rail level taller, and make it more water tight. Find out who the companies are who build underwater oil platforms, send them the plans with an RFP.

    The know ridership from the Hub Bound surveys. NJT knows origins and destinations in New Jersey. They know how many people walk from the PABT, and how many transfer to subway/PATH anyway, and might do so at Secaucus if NJT was priced cheap enough to there so it cost the same to transfer there vs. go all the way in to Manhattan and walk. Which would make it cheaper to travel in NJ.

    What is the point of a(nother) consultant contract? The contract itself?

  • sbauman

    New York City Transit has multiple mylar copied of everything it has done. When the Twin Towers came down it rebuilt a mile of tunnel in less than one year — based on 90 year old plans it still had.

    That was one of the problems. A twice in a lifetime opportunity was missed.

    The 7th Ave local suffers from not having a layup track south of Chambers. Cortlandt St could have been rebuilt as a 3 track station. The TA missed this opportunity when the WTC was originally built and when it was rebuilt 35 years later.

  • Larry Littlefield

    Because interlockings are by far the most expensive part of signal systems, the tendency has been to remove them, not add them. And they still have the South Ferry Loop as a lay-up area.

    Worse was the absence of pocket tracks on the Second Avenue. But then, like the E-train in Jamaica, that is only a “temporary” terminal while the rest is built, right?

  • Flakker

    having county sheriffs terrorize city employee lawbreakers and make it their explicit mandate to do so would be a: funny and b: pay for itself in reality TV ratings

  • Simon Phearson

    The NYPD is the #1 reason I won’t be shedding any tears when the Supreme Court invalidates compulsory union dues for public employees. And I’m usually pro-union.