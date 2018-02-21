Today’s Headlines
- Turning Motorist Kills 83-Year-Old in Woodside; NYPD and Richard Brown Shrug (Q Gazette)
- Five-Hour Meltdown Strands Queens Subway and Bus Riders (AMNY)
- Byford Promises Meaningful Subway Metrics (NYT) and Bus Improvements (AMNY)
- Cuomo Prioritizes ADA-Noncompliant Station Remodels (AMNY, WNYC, Rag) and Cadillacs (Post)
- Ravitch Talks With Bond Buyer About the Terrible State of the Subway
- Nowakowski Announces Plan for LIRR Tech and Service Upgrades (Newsday)
- Cuomo’s Cashless Toll System Is Broken (WNYC)
- Police Think a LaGuardia Shuttle Bus Driver Killed Steven Morales (News)
- DOT Lets CB 1 and Parking-Obsessed Cranks Spike Seating Outside Tribeca Coffee House (Trib)
- Brooklyn CB 2 Ponders the Age-Old Motor Vehicle Storage vs. Human Life Dilemma (BK Paper)
