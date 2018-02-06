Today’s Headlines
- RPA’s Dropping New Research Explaining High MTA Capital Costs and How to Fix Them (NYT)
- Alec Baldwin Called Up Brian Lehrer to Talk About MTA Construction Bloat (WNYC)
- Riders Alliance Heads to Albany Next Week to Demand a Transit Turnaround (Gotham Gazette)
- Phil O’Reilly Might Be Alive If Union Turnpike Wasn’t Designed for Lethal Driving Speeds (QChron)
- Flimsy Barricades Fail to Keep Scofflaw Motorists Out of Prospect Park (Bklyn Paper)
- Suicidal Despair From a Driver in the Hyper-Competitive For-Hire Vehicle Industry (News, Post, Politico)
- Treating Fare Evasion More Like a Parking Ticket Isn’t Draconian Enough for Lhota (Post, News, AMNY)
- De Blasio and Cuomo Didn’t Break New Ground on Transit Fixes in Face-to-Face Meeting (Politico)
- From His Perch in Albany, Jeff Klein Wants to Dictate City Hall’s Contributions to MTA (AMNY)
- The MTA Figured Out How to Make Its MetroCard Machine Update Way Less Disruptive (AMNY)
- Damned E-Bikes (Bowery Boogie)
More headlines at Streetsblog USA